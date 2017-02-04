Outdoors notices for Feb. 5, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NOTICES

Outdoors

RIFLE LEAGUES

• In the Allegheny Valley Rifle League on Jan. 27, Murrysville moved to 10-2 with a 1,169-1,165 win over Fort Hand (1-11), and Butler (7-5) won 1,180-1,170 over Clymer (6-6) in the A-team competition. In the B-team group, Butler (8-4) defeated Clymer (10-2), 1,155-1,151, and Fort Hand (2-10) beat Murrysville (4-8), 1,129-1,109. Butler's Bob Doverspike had the top score overall and in the senior division at 295. Butler's Cami Tack was the high female and junior with a score of 294.

• Dormont-Mt. Lebanon's Dean Trew had a score of 298 to earn high individual honors in the Pittsburgh and Suburban Rifle League on Jan. 25. Murrysville's Katie Frye was the high junior and lady (297), and Frazier-Simplex's Jim Mounts was high senior (296). Dormont-Mt. Lebanon (10-2) defeated Irwin Post 228 (1-11), 1,472-1,363; Frazier-Simplex (11-1) won 1,467-1,382 over Allegheny (4-8); and Green Valley (7-5) scored a 1,446-1,175 win over Murrysville (3-9).

HUNTER SAFETY COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require preregistration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Southside Sportsmen Club, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4. Class limit 40.

• Rumbaugh Elementary School, Westmoreland County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11. Class limit 60.

• Pitcairn-Monroeville Sportsmen's Club, Allegheny County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12. Class limit 70.

• Monroeville Public Safety Training Center, Allegheny County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19. Class limit 50.

• Springdale Sportsman District Association, Allegheny County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 25. Class limit 50.

• Blue Goose Sportsman Club, Cambria County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18. Class limit 50.

• Wilmore Sportsmen's Club, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 25. Class limit 35.

• White Oak Rod & Gun Club, Westmoreland County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1. Class limit 50.

• Bear Rock Sportsmen's, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 8. Class limit 50.

• Irwin Sportsmen's Association, Westmoreland County, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8. Class limit 40.

EVENTS

• The Tri-County Trout Club will host speaker Sam Molina, who will present “Musky on the Fly” at the TCTC meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Burrell Lake Park's Fisher Hall in Lower Burrell Admission is $3 for non-members and free for members and kids under 12. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30.

• Clarion County Rod & Gun Club in Knox will host its 16th annual Coyote Hunt on Friday-Sunday. Those interested can register at Sportsmen Outfitters, 526 E. State St., Knox. Cost is $10.

• The 32nd Allegheny Outdoor Sport and Travel Show will be held Feb. 17-19 at Monroeville Convention Center. The event includes an array of fishing, camping and hunting exhibitors from around the country, live demonstrations and seminars. New 2017 fishing boats will also be displayed. Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 18 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 19. For a complete schedule, visit www.pittsburghoutdoorshow.com.

• Registration is underway for the Sporting Clay Classic, set for May 27, at Seven Springs Mountain Resort's Sporting Clay Facility in Seven Springs. Shooting games begin at 10 a.m. Dinner, awards and raffles will be at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $130 per shooting. Visit www.wildlifeforeveryone.org for more information.

SHOOTS ON TAP

• Ellsworth Sportsmen's Club is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, with trap shooting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Visit esc15360.com.

• California Hill Gun Club holds sporting clays and five-stand shoots Sundays from 9 a.m.-noon. All are open to the public. Call 724-938-3480.

• Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association has big bore pistol and .22 longrifle shoots from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and trap practice at 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 724-872-4399.

• Shaner Sportsmen's Club, 146 Stewart Lane, Irwin, has trap practice from 5-8 p.m. Fridays. It is open to the public. Call 724-872-8431 or the clubhouse at 724-446-1313.

• Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen's Club, 505 Mosside Blvd., North Versailles, hosts Civilian Marksmanship Program and practical pistol shoots at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month, archery practice at 6 p.m. Mondays, practical pistol practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays and trap practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Call 412-824-3790.

• White Oak Rod and Gun Club has CMP shoots from 9-11 a.m. the second Sunday of each month. There are indoor 3-D archery shoots from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16 and free to those 11 and younger and 65 and older. Skeet and five-stand shoots are 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and on sporting clays Sundays. All events are open to the public. Call 724-863-9941.

• East Huntingdon Sportsmen's Association has trap practice at 7 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $3 for a round of 25 birds. The public is welcome. The club also has an indoor archery league with shoots Monday nights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shooting starting at 7 p.m. Club membership is not required to shoot. Call Doug or Amy at 724-887-4103. The club's indoor pistol range is open at 7 p.m. Mondays or by appointment for groups.

• Millvale Sportsman's Club, 170 Sunny Hill Road, Wexford, has trap shoots from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, skeet shoots from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and five-stand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-935-9963 or visit millvalesportsmens.com.

• South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club has trap shooting at 5 p.m. Mondays. The public is welcome.

• The Lawrence County Sportsman's Association in Wampum opens its shotgun and .22 rifle ranges to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-652-1075.

• Pony Farm Sportsmen's Club in Kittanning has open trap nights at 6 p.m. Fridays. The public is welcome to use the lighted ranges. The full kitchen is open for all events.

• Sutersville Sportsmen's Club has trap practice beginning at 6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-872-0989.

• Connellsville Sportsmen's Club has trap and skeet practice from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. All shooters and the public are welcome. Instruction is available.

• Shannock Valley Sportsmen's Club in Yatesboro has trap practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is invited to all events.

• Hecla's trap range is open for practice from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-423-6090 after 2 p.m.

• Fort Hand Rifle Club in North Vandergrift has an ARA-sanctioned smallbore benchrest shoot the second Saturday of every month. The club also has an NRA-sanctioned smallbore metallic silhouette match the second Sunday of every month. Call 724-726-9580.

• Roscoe Sportsmen's Association's youth trap league shoots are 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. The adult league shoots from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Mike Hela at 724-938-3500 or the club at 724-938-9080 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

• Vandergrift Sportsmen's Association has five-stand sporting clays shoots from 4 p.m. until dark Wednesdays at its club grounds on Sportsmen Drive in Washington Township. Cost is $4 per round. Call 724-478-2129.

• Youngwood Sportsmen's Association has trap shoots 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The shoots are open to the public. Call Fred at 724-837-5516 or Frank at 724-834-3234.

• East Monongahela Sportsmen's Club has 25-yard pin shoots at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $6. On Thursdays, the club runs trap shoots for $2.50 per round and 50-yard pin shoots on the pistol range for $6. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. All events are open to the public. Call 412-384-4747.

• Crowfoot Rod and Gun Club in Murrysville opens its trap range to the public from 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Call 724-327-9315 or 724-327-0592.

• McDonald Sportsmen's Association has trap and skeet practice from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-796-2271 or visit mcdonaldsportsmen.com.

• Clairton Sportsmen's Club has skeet shoots and practice from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The trap league and practice are 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.