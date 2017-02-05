Outdoors notices: Week of Feb. 6, 2017

• Venture Outdoors is offering Glow Stick Snowshoeing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Join Venture Outdoors at South Park for an introduction to snowshoeing and then for a hike along the trails. Once the sun sets, glow sticks will be provided to help enhance the experience. Program costs $24. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Pymatuning State Park is holding its second annual Relay For Life of Pymantuning Lake Polar Plunge at 10 a.m. Saturday. The group will jump in the lake at 11 a.m. Bring a towel and water shoes/old sneakers. Minimum donation of $25 required to take the plunge with the group. Email pymatuningsp@pa.gov or call 724-932-3142.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is hosting its Winter Fun Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Activities will include sledding, cross-country skiing, hiking and winter bingo. Hot dogs and drinks will be available. There is no charge for this event, but donations will be accepted. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Climate Change learning program from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The program will include brief presentations by experienced panelists and will acquaint participants with opportunities for further learning and action. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18 at Sewickley Heights Park. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot and will be a part of the Great Backyard Bird Count on the walk. Following the walk, a potluck luncheon will be offered at the Fern Hollow Nature Center. Guests who will attend the luncheon are encouraged to contribute a food item. Contact Bob Van Newkirk via email at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a Fern Workshop from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The workshop will be at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve and will teach participants how to propagate native ferns from spore. Participants will be able to take home their project. The program is appropriate for adults and will be $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required at aswp.org/events/7631

• Point State Park is holding a Lunchtime Snowshoe Stomp from noon-1 p.m. on Feb. 22. Come to Point State Park on your lunch break to try out some snowshoeing. Program is free and will meet in the city-side lawn, near the cafe. Email pointsp@pa.gov or call 412-565-2850.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Maple Sugaring for Scouts event in two sessions: from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. on March 18. Scouts ages 7-11 will participate in the program that will explain the process of maple sugaring in an indoor setting before heading outside to learn more about how the trees function as well as the benefits they provide. Program costs $2 per person. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.