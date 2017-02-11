Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Outdoors

Penguins rally to tie Coyotes before losing in overtime
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder (8) beats Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Ian Cole (28) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Josh Archibald (45) gets the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith, right, for his first NHL goal, as Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) has his shot deflected off of the stick of Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Getty Images
GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 11: Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with Sidney Crosby #87 after Kessel scored a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on February 11, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Penguins 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) scores a goal over Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Cheryl Evans/The Republic via AP)

Updated 17 minutes ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Defenseman Connor Murphy scored his first goal of the season in the final minute of overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a shocking 4-3 victory over the Penguins on Saturday night.

Phil Kessel scored with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pulled with 14.2 seconds left, and the Penguins erased a two-goal deficit in the final six minutes of regulation to tie the score 3-3 and gain a point in the standings.

The Penguins are 4-0-2 in their last six games.

Sidney Crosby did not record a point for the second straight game. He has 998 for his career and will take his next crack at 1,000 at home Tuesday against Vancouver.

The Penguins were shorthanded, trailing 3-1 late in the second period when they began their comeback.

Josh Archibald, playing in his second NHL game, scored his second goal of the game after a gaffe by Mike Smith with 5:22 left. The Arizona goalie mishandled a puck behind the goal line while the Coyotes were on a power play, coughing it up right to Archibald in front for a tap into an empty cage to make it 3-2.

In the final-minute scramble, a bouncing Kris Letang shot from the slot caromed to Kessel at the left post, and he slipped it past Smith to force overtime.

Murphy's winning goal came on a shot from the left wing.

Coming into the game, injuries to Penguins forwards accumulated to the point where the lineup started to look a little weird.

Four of the team's top nine forwards — Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Carl Hagelin and Conor Sheary — were out.

That led to developments like left-handed Jake Guentzel playing on his off wing with center Crosby and left wing Chris Kunitz. Matt Cullen, a fourth-line center for the majority of his time in a Penguins uniform, filled in at left wing on the second line with Nick Bonino and Kessel.

Patric Hornqvist, who scored twice in the team's previous game in Colorado, was alongside recent call-up Carter Rowney and Scott Wilson, a recent promotion from the fourth line. Archibald, meanwhile, was playing on a line with Tom Kuhnhackl and Eric Fehr.

Given the jumbled nature of the personnel, then, it only makes sense in a perverse way that Archibald would score the first two Penguins goals.

On the first, the fourth line forced a turnover in the offensive zone, and after Smith made saves on Kuhnhackl and Fehr, Archibald stepped in and lifted a backhand in under the crossbar.

Archibald also drew a penalty in the second period, bumping Smith as he drove to net, drawing the ire of Arizona's Jordan Martinook, who took a roughing minor.

Another part of the lineup that was different than usual for the Penguins was the starting goaltender.

With the Penguins in the middle of a stretch of eight games in 15 days, Fleury got the nod. Matt Murray started 10 of the team's previous 11 games.

It was a much shorter wait for Fleury before this start than the last one. He was idle for three weeks before turning in a solid performance last Saturday night in a 4-1 win at St. Louis.

Fleury was victimized twice in the second period as Arizona took a 2-1 lead.

After a neutral-zone turnover by the Penguins, Tobias Rieder skated up the left wing and fired a shot past Fleury's glove at 6:40.

After the Penguins committed a turnover at the offensive blue line, the Coyotes began an offensive-zone shift that ended with a Brian Dumoulin interference call. Arizona scored on the power play that followed when Radim Vrbata shot from the left circle and Martin Hanzal swept the rebound under Fleury's left pad at the nine-minute mark.

Hanzal tacked on another rebound goal in the third.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

