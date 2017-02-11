Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Frye: Be smart and get canoe training
Bob Frye | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

If you've thought there are a lot more canoes — and especially kayaks — on the water these days, you're right.

Interest in the unpowered craft has soared in Pennsylvania.

What, if anything, to do about keeping all those boaters safe is the question Fish and Boat Commission officials are pondering.

Owners of non-powered boats don't have to register them with the commission. They do, however, have to secure a launch permit from the commission or the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before using them on a commission- or state park-owned lake.

They have been doing just that in increasing numbers.

In 2010, the commission sold 29,214 launch permits. Sales have increased every year since and hit a record 99,916 last year.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources sold 16,643 permits five years ago, said Ryan Dysinger, assistant director in the bureau of state parks. That number has increased every year since, hitting 23,417 for the most recent year.

None of those figures really tell the tale, though, said commission executive director John Arway.

“I think the most important number is the one we don't have. And that is how many of those watercraft aren't registered or don't have launch permits,” Arway said. “It's very difficult to get that number.”

Commissioner Ed Mascharka said it has to be huge compared to launch permit sales.

“It's got to be 10 times that, at least,” he said. “At least.”

That's a bit worrisome, said commissioner Bill Sabatose of Elk County.

“They don't need a boating safety course,” Sabatose said. “That's getting scary because we've got all these people out on the water.”

Many stores that sell canoe and kayaks “are really good” about passing out boating safety handbooks to buyers, said Corey Britcher, chief of the commission's law enforcement bureau.

But unlike with those planning to drive a motorboat of 20 horsepower or more, there's no mandatory training required. That the norm across the country, said Ryan Walt, the commission's boating and watercraft safety manager.

Should it be?

At first glance, a mandatory training requirement might seem obvious. The classes are readily available, as a look at the commission calendar (fbweb.pa.gov/calendar/) shows.

Most are of the “basic boating” variety. Also available on occasion are “boating and water safety awareness” classes featuring lots of content related specifically to paddlesports.

All are worthwhile.

At the same time, though, there's been no surge in boating deaths corresponding with the rise in paddlesports. Accidents remain relatively low.

So is mandatory training the answer?

Probably not. But that doesn't mean getting it isn't the smart thing to do.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.