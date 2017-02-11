Frye: Be smart and get canoe training

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you've thought there are a lot more canoes — and especially kayaks — on the water these days, you're right.

Interest in the unpowered craft has soared in Pennsylvania.

What, if anything, to do about keeping all those boaters safe is the question Fish and Boat Commission officials are pondering.

Owners of non-powered boats don't have to register them with the commission. They do, however, have to secure a launch permit from the commission or the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before using them on a commission- or state park-owned lake.

They have been doing just that in increasing numbers.

In 2010, the commission sold 29,214 launch permits. Sales have increased every year since and hit a record 99,916 last year.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources sold 16,643 permits five years ago, said Ryan Dysinger, assistant director in the bureau of state parks. That number has increased every year since, hitting 23,417 for the most recent year.

None of those figures really tell the tale, though, said commission executive director John Arway.

“I think the most important number is the one we don't have. And that is how many of those watercraft aren't registered or don't have launch permits,” Arway said. “It's very difficult to get that number.”

Commissioner Ed Mascharka said it has to be huge compared to launch permit sales.

“It's got to be 10 times that, at least,” he said. “At least.”

That's a bit worrisome, said commissioner Bill Sabatose of Elk County.

“They don't need a boating safety course,” Sabatose said. “That's getting scary because we've got all these people out on the water.”

Many stores that sell canoe and kayaks “are really good” about passing out boating safety handbooks to buyers, said Corey Britcher, chief of the commission's law enforcement bureau.

But unlike with those planning to drive a motorboat of 20 horsepower or more, there's no mandatory training required. That the norm across the country, said Ryan Walt, the commission's boating and watercraft safety manager.

Should it be?

At first glance, a mandatory training requirement might seem obvious. The classes are readily available, as a look at the commission calendar (fbweb.pa.gov/calendar/) shows.

Most are of the “basic boating” variety. Also available on occasion are “boating and water safety awareness” classes featuring lots of content related specifically to paddlesports.

All are worthwhile.

At the same time, though, there's been no surge in boating deaths corresponding with the rise in paddlesports. Accidents remain relatively low.

So is mandatory training the answer?

Probably not. But that doesn't mean getting it isn't the smart thing to do.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor.