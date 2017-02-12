Outdoor notices: Feb. 12, 2017

Notices

Outdoors

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Nature Story Time for kids from 10-11 a.m. Friday. Children will enjoy a story, participate in an activity and make a neat craft to take home. Activities are designed for younger children but all ages are welcome. Meet in the lower level of the park office. Email princeprogramssp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000 ext. 105.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing from 9 a.m-noon at Sewickley Heights Park on Saturday. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot and will be a part of the Great Backyard Bird Count on the walk. Following the walk, a potluck luncheon will be offered at the Fern Hollow Nature Center. Guests who attend the luncheon are encouraged to contribute a food item. Contact Bob Van Newkirk via email at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a Fern Workshop from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. The workshop will take place at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve, and will teach participants how to propagate native ferns from spore. Participants will be able to take home their project. The program is appropriate for adults, and will be $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is required at aswp.org/events/7631.

• Point State Park is holding a Lunchtime Snowshoe Stomp from noon-1 p.m. on Feb. 22. Come to Point State Park on your lunch break to try out some snowshoeing. Program is free, and will meet in the city-side lawn, near the cafe. Emailpointsp@pa.gov or call 412-565-2850.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Winter Weekend for Veterans on Feb. 24. The program is designed for veterans, active duty service members, and their families. Cross-country skiing, sled riding and snowshoeing will be available. Food, support and overnight accommodations will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Email bawallace@pa.gov.

• Forbes State Forest Park is offering a Beginner Snowshoe Hike at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25. Join a naturalist for the guided hiking event. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is organizing a Women In Nature Hike from 9-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 26. Enjoy a Sunday hike in the woods through local parks. The hike will be 3-4 miles and will take place at Hartwood Acres. Beverages and light refreshments will be provided at the end of the hike. Program costs $15. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Maple Sugaring for Scouts event in two sessions, from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. on March 18. Scouts ages 7-11 will participate in the program that will explain the process of maple sugaring in an indoor setting before heading outside to learn more about how the trees function, as well as the benefits that they provide. Program costs $2 per person. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.