Outdoors notices: Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Outdoors

notices

• Point State Park is holding a Lunchtime Snowshoe Stomp from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday. Come to Point State Park on your lunch break to try out some snowshoeing. Program is free and will meet in the city-side lawn near the cafe. Email pointsp@pa.gov or call 412-565-2850.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Winter Weekend for Veterans on Friday. The program is designed for veterans, active-duty service members and their families. Cross-country skiing, sled riding and snowshoeing will be available. Food, support and overnight accomodations will be provided. Registration is required. Email bawallace@pa.gov.

• Forbes State Forest Park is offering a Beginner Snowshoe Hike at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Join a naturalist for the guided hiking event. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is organizing a Women In Nature Hike from 9-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 26. Enjoy a Sunday hike in the woods through local parks. The hike will be 3-4 miles and will take place at Hartwood Acres. Beverages and light refreshments will be provided at the end of the hike. Program costs $15. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering Brunch with the Birds from 10-11:30 a.m. on March 2. Come to the park office to learn about winter birds while enjoying a mid-morning snack. Then, head outside to see which birds are visiting the feeders. Binoculars will be available, but feel free to bring your own. Meet in lower level of park office. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is organizing a Birds and Climate Change event from 10 a.m.-noon on March 4. The talk will cover the findings of Audubon's 2014 Climate Change Report and the challenges facing birds across the continent. The event is free and will be located at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Register online at aswp.org/events/7617

• Forbes State Forest Park is holding a Winter Backpacking Weekend March 4-5. Join park and forest staff for an advanced hike through the surrounding areas. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Maple Sugaring for Scouts event in two sessions, from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. on March 18. Scouts ages 7-11 will participate in the program that will explain the process of maple sugaring in an indoor setting before heading outside to learn more about how the trees function, as well as the benefits that they provide. Program costs $2 per person. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.