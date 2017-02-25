Frye: Outdoors news of all sorts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All kinds of outdoor news comes across the desk or through the inbox. Sometimes, things — like these nuggets — just catch your eye.

• Maryland has joined the crowd, legalizing the Benjamin Airbow for white-tailed and sika deer hunting.

The tool — essentially an airgun that shoots full-length arrows rather than pellets — only can be used during Maryland's firearms deer seasons. It will remain illegal for archery hunting.

A number of others states previously legalized the Airbow for big game, namely Arizona, Missouri, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington.

More than 30 states allow the Airbow to be used for feral hogs, coyotes and other predators.

It remains illegal in Pennsylvania, though state Rep. Marc Gergely last fall introduced legislation that would have opened the door to using it use during firearms deer seasons.

The bill did not pass and has yet to be reintroduced.

• What a shock this would have been.

A Minnesota man was out ice fishing earlier this winter and using his underwater camera to search for fish. Instead, he found a body.

It belonged to a 35-year-old man who had gone missing more than a year earlier. Authorities say he was paddleboarding on Lake Waconia to take photos of wildlife in November 2015. He apparently wasn't wearing a life jacket, fell into the cold water and drowned.

• In Texas, the “how” of a plan to try and kill wild hogs is raising concerns.

The Secretary of the state's Department of Agriculture approved a regulation that will allow landowners to use warfarin — the same drug found in rat poison — to try and kill hogs.

The problem, according to some sportsmen's groups and others, is that there's no way to make sure only hogs eat the baits. Some even wonder what might happen to hunters who eat poisoned hogs.

In a statement, Agriculture officials said humans and other species have a much higher tolerance for the poison than do pigs. They also said only licensed pesticide applicators will be able to use it in specially designed hog feeders, and then only after undergoing training.

Hunters who shoot a hog that's eaten the poison will be able to tell, they added. Hogs who have consumed the warfarin bait will have blue dye present in the fatty tissues as soon as 24 hours after ingestion.

“The dye builds up in the fatty tissue, so the more bait the hog has consumed, the brighter blue the tissues will be, signaling hunters that this hog has ingested the bait,” they said.

• If you can't beat them, join them.

Lots of outdoors folks preach leaving electronics home to enjoy nature. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources want those who carry their gadgets — specifically their cell phones — into the woods to put them to use.

The agency recently announced that its RAP, or Report All Poaching hot line, now will accept text messages. Those messages may even include photos.

Upon receiving a text, the RAP system immediately replies with a message, then a dispatcher follows up.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.