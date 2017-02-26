Outdoors notices for Feb. 27, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering Brunch with the Birds from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday. Come to the park office to learn about winter birds while enjoying a mid-morning snack. Then, head outside to see which birds are visiting the feeders. Binoculars will be available, but feel free to bring your own. Meet in lower level of park office. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Moraine State Park is offering a Pebbles, Boulders and Rocks children's program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday. Pre-schoolers and their families are welcome to enjoy the park, a story and a few hands-on activities. Meet at Pavilion 7, McDanel's on the North Shore. Dress for the weather. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is holding an evening hike at 6 p.m. Friday on Laurel Mountain. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is organizing a Birds and Climate Change event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. The talk will cover the findings of Audubon's 2014 Climate Change Report and the challenges facing birds across the continent. The event is free and is at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Register online at aswp.org/events/7617

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Long Distance Hike from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Join trip leader Bruce Cridlebaugh for a 10-mile hike through the East End of Pittsburgh. The hike will wind through Frick Park, Squirrel Hill and Schenley Park. Bring a lunch. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest Park is holding a Winter Backpacking Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Join park and forest staff for an advanced hike through the surrounding areas. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Women of Pittsburgh Walk from 9 a.m.-noon March 11. Join in for a guided walk around Oakland and visit historical sites in honor of Women's History Month. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Maple Sugaring for Scouts event in two sessions, from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. March 18. Scouts ages 7-11 will participate in the program that will explain the process of maple sugaring in an indoor setting before heading outside to learn more about how the trees function, as well as the benefits that they provide. Program costs $2 per person. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.