Outdoors notices for March 13, 2017

Notices

Outdoors

• Moraine State Park is having a Spring Peepers Children's Program event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday. Bring children to learn about the frogs that ring in the spring and enjoy a story, craft and a short walk. Dress for the weather. Meet at Pavilion 7. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is offering an Equinox hike at 11 a.m. Saturday. Join a forest naturalist for a brisk hike through the local scenery. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Maple Sugaring for Scouts event in two sessions, from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Scouts ages 7-11 will participate in the program that will explain the process of maple sugaring in an indoor setting before heading outside to learn more about how the trees function, as well as the benefits they provide. Program costs $2 per person. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. March 23 at Succop Nature Park. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the park's trails before spring arrives. Register online at http://aswp.org/events/7639

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Woodcock Hike from 7:30-8:45 p.m. March 24. Join park staff and watch the woodcock try to impress females with his mating dance that is known for its aerial acrobatics. Dress warm and bring a flashlight. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Signs of Spring Hike at 10 a.m. March 25. Join a forest naturalist and enjoy seeing the signs of seasonal change on this brisk hike. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is having a Spring Seasonal Beer Tasting Hike from 1-4 p.m. March 25 in Greenfield. Hike 3-4 miles through the Greenfield neighborhood, learn about the area and after the hike, stop in at Hough's Bar and Restaurant for a seasonal microbrew tasting. Minimum age is 21. Program will cost $47. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. March 26 at the Pymatuning Wildlife Center. Bob Van Newkirk will lead this all-day outing, where participants should expect to see waterfowl, bald eagles and rough-legged hawks. Join the group for lunch at the Spillway Inn at noon, and dress appropriately for the weather. Email Van Newkirk at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Weather Lore event from 2-3 p.m. April 1. Learn about weather forecasting methods that our ancestors used, and find out if the methods are effective or if they are just folklore. Meet in the lower level of the park office. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.