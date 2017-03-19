Outdoors notices: Monday, March 20, 2017

Notices

Outdoors

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Thursday at Succop Nature Park. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the park's trails right before the Spring hits. Register online at http://aswp.org/events/7639

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Woodcock Hike from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Friday. Join park staff and watch the woodcock try to impress the ladies with his mating dance that is known for its aerial acrobatics. Dress warm and bring a flashlight. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Signs of Spring Hike at 10 a.m. Saturday. Join a forest naturalist and enjoy seeing the signs of seasonal change on this brisk hike. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is having a Spring Seasonal Beer Tasting Hike from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in Greenfield. Hike 3-4 miles through the Greenfield neighborhood, learn about the area and after the hike, stop in at Hough's Bar and Restaurant for a seasonal microbrew tasting. Minimum age is 21, program will cost $47. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Pymatuning Wildlife Center. Bob Van Newkirk will lead this all day outing, where participants should expect to see plenty of waterfowl, bald eagles and rough-legged hawks. Join the group for lunch at the Spillway Inn at noon, dress appropriately for the weater. Email Van Newkirk atvan126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Weather Lore event from 2-3 p.m. on April 1. Learn about interesting weather forecasting methods that our ancestors used, and find out if the methods are effective or if they are just common folklore. Meet in the lower level of the park office. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Forbes State Forest is holding its annual woodcock program in conjunction with Laurel Hill State Park at 7 p.m. on April 1. For more information or to register contact rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Springtime Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m. on April 14. Enjoy the outdoors during the kids' spring break with a family-friendly discovery walk around the park's trails. Jennings' staff will lead the group in experiencing springtime and its wonders on this free, informal walk. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.