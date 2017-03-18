Frye: Archers stay home to hunt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This isn't surprising, really. Just interesting.

Archery hunters are homebodies.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission released its estimate of the 2016-17 deer harvest last week. The kill, it says, was up 6 percent over the year before, to 333,254 compared to 315,813.

Looking into the numbers closer reveals that archers — who are taking about one-third of all deer and 40 percent of bucks — are doing their killing disproportionately close to home.

Look at the overall deer kill for two wildlife management units, for example.

Unit 2B, in the southwest, surrounds Pittsburgh and takes in parts of all of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Unit 2G, in the “big woods” of the northcentral region and home to so many hunting camps, takes in parts of Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, Potter and Tioga counties.

Unit 2B — the more urban, obviously, with a denser human population — gave up more deer overall than 2G, an estimated 19,800 to an estimated 10,200. That's about a 2-to-1 ratio.

That's surely partly because the former unit has more deer than the latter.

But look at the archery kill.

Unit 2B gave up 11,010 deer, compared to unit 2G's 2,450. That's a 4-to-1 ratio.

That speaks to hunters staying home — early in the season, when daylight lasts longer — and taking advantage of extra chances to get into the woods.

It's not just because 2B in particular offers longer seasons than places like 2G, either.

Most units under statewide season and closer to where more people are showed at least slightly higher archery harvests, proportionally speaking.

Things aren't quite as skewed when it comes to the muzzleloader kill.

In unit 2B, for example, hunters killed 790 deer with a muzzleloader. In 2G, where there's a month less opportunity, they killed 750.

Are hunters returning to camp to hunt with their flintlocks? It would seem so.

Anyway, just interesting stuff.

This is, too. Just one more tidbit.

We hear a lot about the rut. Well, this will tell you how fierce the competition is to breed whitetail does.

According to some research, the world record for does bred by a single buck in a year's time — and this occurred inside a fence — was six. In the wild, according to other research, the typical buck accounts for one to three does bred a year.

That's it.

But, boy, the toll that takes. Over the course of the rut, a buck will lost about 24 percent of his body weight.

“To put that in human terms, that's like going from 200 pounds to 152 pounds in two months,” said C.J. Winand, a Maryland-based biologist and author.

“They don't eat. They don't sleep. They just chase does.”

