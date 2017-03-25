Outdoors notices for March 26, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NOTICES

Outdoors

RIFLE LEAGUES

• In the Pittsburgh and Suburban Rifle League March 15, Frazier-Simplex (17-1) earned a 1,474-874 win over Murrysville (4-14), Dormont-Mt. Lebanon (15-3) edged Green Valley (10-8), 1,466-1,456, and Irwin Post 228 (2-16) beat Allegheny (6-12), 1,373-844. Becca Spencer from Frazier-Simplex and Green Valley's Logan Charles shot perfect 300s to earn high individual scores. Spencer was the high junior and lady, as well. Dormont-Mt. Lebanon's Tom Benedict and Frazier-Simplex's Jim Mounts were high seniors at 294.

HUNTER SAFETY COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require preregistration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Apollo Spring Church Sportsmen's Club, Armstrong County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1. Class limit 150.

• Bobtown Rod and Gun Club, Greene County, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1. Class limit 50.

• Fairhope Rod and Gun Club, Fayette County, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1. Class limit 50.

• White Oak Rod & Gun Club, Westmoreland County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1. Class limit 50.

• Collier Sportsmen's Association, Allegheny County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2. Class limit 60.

• Rockwood American Legion, Somerset County, 6-9 p.m. April 4 and 6. Class limit 60.

• Bear Rock Sportsmen's, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 8. Class limit 50.

• Fairbank Rod and Gun Club, Fayette County, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8. Class limit 50.

• Irwin Sportsmen's Association, Westmoreland County, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8. Class limit 40.

• Youngwood Sportsmen's Association, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8. Class limit 50.

• Mongomery Township Rod & Gun Club, Indiana County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 9. Class limit 50.

• Indiana Fire Association-West Station, Indiana County, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Class limit 75.

• Center Township Fire Hall No. 2, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22. Class limit 40.

• Murrysville Gun Club, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 23. Class limit 55.

EVENTS

• Keystone State Park will hold its annual trout day from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15. There will be hot food, drinks, baked goods and a 50/50 drawing at the boat house.

• Pike Run Country Club and Seven Springs will hold a clinic with world class shooters from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 5-7. Cost is $100 per session. Targets, shells and lunch will be included. Pro shooters include Rick Marshall Jr. (trap), Paul Giambrone, III (skeet), Jon Kruger (sporting), Diego Duarte (sporting) and Brad Kidd Jr. (sporting). Call 412-213-2557 or email eliteshotguns@gmail.com to register.

• The Pennsylvania Game Commission will hold hunter-trapper education courses in Butler County. On April 8, the session will be 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Happy Hunters Sportsman's Club. Online registration is recommended at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Registration is underway for the Sporting Clay Classic, set for May 27, at Seven Springs Mountain Resort's Sporting Clay Facility in Seven Springs. Shooting games begin at 10 a.m. Dinner, awards and raffles will be at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $130 per shooting. Visit www.wildlifeforeveryone.org for more information.

SHOOTS ON TAP

• Rochester Sportsman's Club will hold archery shoots April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Contact Jeff Hooks at 724-601-0522 for more information.

• Ellsworth Sportsmen's Club is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, with trap shooting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Visit esc15360.com.

• California Hill Gun Club holds sporting clays and five-stand shoots Sundays from 9 a.m.-noon. All are open to the public. Call 724-938-3480.

• Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association has big bore pistol and .22 longrifle shoots from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and trap practice at 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 724-872-4399.

• Shaner Sportsmen's Club, 146 Stewart Lane, Irwin, has trap practice from 5-8 p.m. Fridays. It is open to the public. Call 724-872-8431 or the clubhouse at 724-446-1313.

• Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen's Club, 505 Mosside Blvd., North Versailles, hosts Civilian Marksmanship Program and practical pistol shoots at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month, archery practice at 6 p.m. Mondays, practical pistol practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays and trap practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Call 412-824-3790.

• White Oak Rod and Gun Club has CMP shoots from 9-11 a.m. the second Sunday of each month. There are indoor 3-D archery shoots from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16 and free to those 11 and younger and 65 and older. Skeet and five-stand shoots are 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and on sporting clays Sundays. All events are open to the public. Call 724-863-9941.

• East Huntingdon Sportsmen's Association has trap practice at 7 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $3 for a round of 25 birds. The public is welcome. The club also has an indoor archery league with shoots Monday nights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shooting starting at 7 p.m. Club membership is not required to shoot. Call Doug or Amy at 724-887-4103. The club's indoor pistol range is open at 7 p.m. Mondays or by appointment for groups.

• Millvale Sportsman's Club, 170 Sunny Hill Road, Wexford, has trap shoots from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, skeet shoots from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and five-stand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-935-9963 or visit millvalesportsmens.com.

• South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club has trap shooting at 5 p.m. Mondays. The public is welcome.

• The Lawrence County Sportsman's Association in Wampum opens its shotgun and .22 rifle ranges to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-652-1075.

• Pony Farm Sportsmen's Club in Kittanning has open trap nights at 6 p.m. Fridays. The public is welcome to use the lighted ranges. The full kitchen is open for all events.

• Sutersville Sportsmen's Club has trap practice beginning at 6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-872-0989.

• Connellsville Sportsmen's Club has trap and skeet practice from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. All shooters and the public are welcome. Instruction is available.

• Shannock Valley Sportsmen's Club in Yatesboro has trap practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is invited to all events.

• Hecla's trap range is open for practice from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-423-6090 after 2 p.m.

• Fort Hand Rifle Club in North Vandergrift has an ARA-sanctioned smallbore benchrest shoot the second Saturday of every month. The club also has an NRA-sanctioned smallbore metallic silhouette match the second Sunday of every month. Call 724-726-9580.

• Roscoe Sportsmen's Association's youth trap league shoots are 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. The adult league shoots from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Mike Hela at 724-938-3500 or the club at 724-938-9080 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

• Vandergrift Sportsmen's Association has five-stand sporting clays shoots from 4 p.m. until dark Wednesdays at its club grounds on Sportsmen Drive in Washington Township. Cost is $4 per round. Call 724-478-2129.

• Youngwood Sportsmen's Association has trap shoots 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The shoots are open to the public. Call Fred at 724-837-5516 or Frank at 724-834-3234.

• East Monongahela Sportsmen's Club has 25-yard pin shoots at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $6. On Thursdays, the club runs trap shoots for $2.50 per round and 50-yard pin shoots on the pistol range for $6. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. All events are open to the public. Call 412-384-4747.

• Crowfoot Rod and Gun Club in Murrysville opens its trap range to the public from 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Call 724-327-9315 or 724-327-0592.

• McDonald Sportsmen's Association has trap and skeet practice from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-796-2271 or visit mcdonaldsportsmen.com.

• Clairton Sportsmen's Club has skeet shoots and practice from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The trap league and practice are 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.