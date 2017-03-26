Outdoors notices: March 27, 2017

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Weather Lore event from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn about interesting weather forecasting methods that our ancestors used and find out if the methods are effective or if they are just common folklore. Meet in the lower level of the park office. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Forbes State Forest is holding its annual woodcock program in conjunction with Laurel Hill State Park at 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Tyke Hike Bunny Hunt from 10-11:30 a.m. on April 8 at Schenley Park. Take an Easter Egg discovery walk followed by healthy snacks and hands-on Easter crafts. Cost is free for adults and $5 for children. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding its Great Pittsburgh Eagle Egg Hunt from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 8. Celebrate the region's bald eagles at the annual egg hunt. Crafts and activities will be available for participants of all ages. Registration is free. Parking shuttle is located at Fairview Elementary School at 738 Dorseyville Rd., and will bring participants to Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Visit aswp.org/events/7582 or call 412-963-6100.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is having a Woodcock Walk at 7 p.m. on April 12. Meet the group leader at the Ladbrokes, now The Meadows, parking lot behind the Primanti Brothers restaurant off the Harmar exit 11 of Route 28 before carpooling a short distance to a field in Harmar that possesses a population of American Woodcock. Prepare for a muddy walk, as participants also will check out a Great Blue Heron Nest. Call 724-715-7184.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Springtime Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m. on April 14. Enjoy the outdoors during the kids' spring break with a family-friendly discovery walk around the park's trails. Jennings' staff will lead the group in experiencing springtime and its wonders on this free, informal walk. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Rock Climbing event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 22 at Laurel Highlands. Participants will hike a short distance before reaching the climbing areas, where experienced guides will offer instruction on equipment, safety, tying knots, how to rappel and various other climbing techniques. This will be a class for beginners. Gear is included in fee, cost is $67 for program. Minimum age is 13. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon on April 22. Participants will enjoy the many plants and flowers that bloom along the Great Gorge Trail at the beginning of the Spring season. This easy hike is known as one of Pennsylvania's best wildflower areas. Meet at the Cucumber Falls Parking Lot. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.