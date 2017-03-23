Free boating safety courses offers by state

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With boating season almost here, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is holding two free basic boating safety education courses in the region.

The first will be held on March 25 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association office, located at 6 Old Lincoln Highway West in Ligonier. The eight-hour course begins at 8 a.m. Preregistration is required by calling the Association at 724-238-7560.

The second class, also eight hours long, will be held starting at 8 a.m. on May 20 at Loyalhanna Lake, located at 440 Loyalhanna Dam Road in Saltsburg. Preregistration for that class is available by calling 724-639-9013.

Both courses are National Association of State Boating Law Administrators approved. Those who successfully pass one will not only have met the requirements for operating a motorboat in Pennsylvania, but in every other state that accept a NASBLA-approved course.

Individuals who successfully complete the course will be able to send for their boating education certificate. They're required of anyone born after Jan. 1, 1982, to operate a personal watercraft or boat powered by a motor of more than 25 horsepower anywhere in Pennsylvania.

Certificates are valid for the operators lifetime.

The class is not required of paddlers, but is recommended for them, too, as it explains the “rules of the road” on the water. It also covers a lot of water-related safety information.

Details on the course and other classes can be found at http://www.fishandboat.com/Boat/BoatingCourses/Pages/default.aspx.