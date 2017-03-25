Cubs offer clues to how Pennsylvania bear population is faring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They entered the woods armed with tranquilizer guns and hope.

The guns were for knocking out a hibernating female black bear with cubs. The hope was she would allow it.

That's never a given.

Every March, Pennsylvania Game Commission crews visit bear dens across the state. There is a host of scientific reasons for doing so, said the agency's bear biologist, Mark Ternent.

Visits allow it to monitor litter sizes, cub weights, ages and conditions of reproducing females (sows) the frequency with which they give birth and more, he said. The females are ones previously captured and outfitted with radio collars. Crews use those to locate them.

Not every collar leads to cubs.

Going into winter, there were seven collared sows across the 10-county southwest region of Pennsylvania, said Seth Mesoras, a commission wildlife conservation officer in Cambria County. One shed its collar. Two didn't produce cubs.

With at least one, that was likely age related, Mesoras said.

The oldest known wild Pennsylvania bear lived to 37. One of the two without cubs this year is “well into her 20s,” Mesoras said.

“This is the fourth year in a row she didn't have cubs. I think she's just past her prime,” he added.

This den, though, in eastern Cambria, had three.

The question was whether biologists would get to handle them.

Mention hibernation, and most people envision an animal in such a deep sleep as to be almost unconscious, Ternent said.

“That's not the case with bears,” he said. “Bears are hibernators. But they hibernate differently than we're used to.

“They're alert in the den. They're capable of defending the den. They're capable of running from the den.”

That last possibility is the worrisome one.

If a female runs from a den before being tranquilized, crews leave immediately in the hopes she will return rather than abandon her cubs, said Erin Kabler, a commission deputy wildlife conservation officer.

In this case, the sow was sitting up and watching the crew as it approached. Her den, as often is the case, was not in a cave but simply on the ground beneath a fallen tree surrounded by briars.

“It's a ground nest, essentially,” said Tom Fazi, information and education supervisor in the commission's southwest region office.

This sow remained there not only as she was darted but even as she drifted into a drugged state.

Then the work began.

Commission veterinarian Justin Brown put a piece of cut-off shirt sleeve over her eyes. That's to reduce stress.

“She can still see and hear everything that's going on” even while drugged, he said.

He took blood samples, checked the bear's heart and refitted her collar.

The cubs, meanwhile, were pulled from the den. Born hairless and with their eyes closed in mid-January and weighing 8 to 10 ounces, they were sexed, weighed and fitted with a set of numbered ear tags.

Applying them — done much like piercing an ear — rarely draws blood, Ternent said. And bears learn to ignore them quickly.

“It's kind of like jewelry. They get used to wearing it,” he said.

The tags serve a purpose. All hunters who kill a bear in Pennsylvania are required to take it to a check station. By comparing the percentage of ear-tagged bears in the harvest to the overall ear-tagged total, biologists can estimate populations and harvest rates, Ternent said.

As for getting weighed, cubs are stuffed one-by-one into a plastic bag and hung from a hand-held scale. These three, two males and a female, checked in at 4.8, 5 and 6.6 pounds.

They'll be a lot bigger than that soon. By fall they'll weigh 70 to 80 pounds, said deputy wildlife conservation officer Phil Andraychak.

Long before then, they will be unmanageable, Fazi said.

Crews survey bears in March because that's when they are easiest to find, he said. Conveniently, it's also when cubs can be handled.

Now, when picked up, they cling — with claws amazingly long and sharp, like those on a large cat — to whomever's holding them, often curling up in the crook of an elbow.

“If you tried to do that with them a month or so from now, when they're maybe 15 pounds, you'd regret it in a hurry,” Fazi said. “They get very strong very fast.”

All this work shows Pennsylvania's bears are doing well.

Large litters are the norm. Kabler said he has seen more sows with five cubs than with just one. Three is about average, he added.

The overall population is surging, too. A dozen years ago Pennsylvania had 15,000 bears, Ternent said. Six years ago, the population was estimated at 18,000. Now it's thought to be 20,000.

The only thing keeping the commission from allowing it to go even higher is human concerns, Fazi said.

“We could have more in terms of habitat. But socially, no,” he said. “We have bears in Allegheny County, for example. And we'd rather not, quite frankly.”

The reason is bears exist to breed and eat, Kabler said. When it comes to the latter, around people, they often get into trouble.

“For some reason, bears really like chicken wings and pizza boxes,” he said.

A little more than a week ago, for example, a 300-pound male bear came out of hibernation and, in its immediate search for calories, started raiding backyard bird feeders and other human food sources in Wexford. Commission officers trapped it and moved it to the Laurel Highlands in hopes it might survive while causing less of a stir.

“It's not the bears. It's the people,” Fazi said.

As for this mother and cub, they appeared to be doing fine away from the crowds. When the commission's work was done, the sow was tucked back into her den, the three cubs with her.

If the mother survives that long, crews will visit her again two years from now.

These cubs will be gone. They will stay with her through this fall and den with her over winter. But by May or June of next year, Fazi said, she will be ready to breed.

Then, they'll have to leave so the cycle can begin again.

“Her biological clock will be ticking, so she'll kick them out on their own in preparation for more cubs,” he said.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.