Outdoors

Frye: Outdoor books worth a look
Bob Frye | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:30 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

If you're a book nut like I am, sometimes the next best thing to being outdoors is reading about it.

A good tale can inspire you to get out more, to better appreciate each trip afield, even educate you on how to enjoy a bit more success, sometimes all at once.

Three books I've seen recently captured my attention.

• Keystone Fly Fishing (Headwaterbooks.com, $29.95, 586 pages, paperback).

The statewide fly fishing guide is a rather familiar vehicle. Countless have been written.

There are some unique things about this one that make it stand out, though.

For one thing, it's not the work of one angler-author, but nine. For another, it's not just about trout. There's information on how and where to catch everything from smallmouth bass and northern pike to carp and even bowfin.

“It's not just a fly fishing guide or a trout guide. It's a fishing guide,” said Len Lichvar of Somerset County, a member of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and one of the book's authors.

Included with the descriptions on each water is information on access, what flies and other gear to use and a little bit of what it feels like to be there. There are maps, too, and photos, most so stunningly beautiful that they alone make you want to pack up the rod and go.

If you fish, be sure to get this one.

• Blood on the Leaves (Lyons Press, $16.95, 310 pages, paperback).

There was a time, apparently, when shootings that occurred in the woods were treated as just hunting accidents. Investigations often were short and incomplete.

That's changing.

Written by three state wildlife agency professional hunting accident investigators, this book shows how modern situations typically are more handled like cases of CSI in the woods.

The book examines a number of accidents — and some shootings not so accidental — and explains how officers determined who shot who and why. The who-done-its make some good mystery reading.

The book's real value, though, is that it will get you thinking safety before you pull that next trigger.

• Turkey Men (Wild River Press, $49.95, 210 pages, hardcover).

This one is for the diehard turkey hunter. Not just because of the price — that's typical of what hardback, full-color books go for — but because of the content.

It includes interviews with six men, two of them native Pennsylvanians, who achieved what's known as the “U.S. Wild Turkey Super Slam.” That involves killing a bird in the 49 states that have turkeys (Alaska is the exception).

How rare is that? According to author Thomas Pero, 235 times more people have climbed to the top of Mt. Everest than have recorded a super slam.

There's an introduction to each hunter, then his story, presented in a question-and-answer format. The effect is to hear each one explain his adventures in his own language.

It's fascinating to see how the men are different and how, often, they're the same.

A second volume of the book, featuring additional hunters, is expected out later this year.

I'll look forward to that one, too.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

