Outdoors notices: April 10

Notices

Outdoors

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is having a Woodcock Walk at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Meet the group leader at The Meadows parking lot behind Primanti Brothers off the Harmar exit 11 of Route 28 before carpooling a short distance to a field in Harmar that possesses a population of American Woodcock. Prepare for a muddy walk, as participants will check out a Great Blue Heron Nest. Call 724-715-7184.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Springtime Stroll from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday. Enjoy the outdoors during the kids' spring break with a family friendly discovery walk around the park's trails. Jennings' staff will lead the group in experiencing wonders on this free, informal walk. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Wildflower Walk at 6 p.m. Friday. Participants are welcome to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Spring season. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Take Back the Woods event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22. Celebrate Earth Day by helping to ‘weed out' invasive plant species at the Center. Lunch, catered by North Country Brewing Company, will be provided at the end of the work session. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Register by April 14 by emailing jenningssp@pa.gov or calling 724-794-6011.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Rock Climbing event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 at Laurel Highlands. Participants will hike a short distance before reaching the climbing areas, where experienced guides will offer instruction on equipment, safety, tying knots, learning how to rappel and various other climbing techniques. This will be a class for beginners. Gear is included in fee. Cost is $67 for program. Minimum age is 13. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 22. Participants will enjoy the many plants and flowers that bloom along the Great Gorge Trail at the beginning of the Spring season. This easy hike is known as one of Pennsylvania's best wildflower areas. Meet at the Cucumber Falls Parking Lot. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is offering an outing at Sewickley Heights Park at 7:30 a.m. April 28. Participants will meet at the upper parking lot, and should be prepared for muddy trails. Louisiana Watertrush, yellow-throated warbler and Warbling Vireo are expected to be present. Bring a water and a lunch. Email van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• National Aviary is holding a Spring Warbler Migration tour of Northwest Ohio's lakeshore on May 20-21. This overnight tour will be led by Ornithologist Bob Mulvihill and will provide participants with the experience of birding at a place that's world-renowned for its spring warbler migration. Participants will depart from National Aviary in West Park on the North Side at 6 a.m. May 20. Registration is required. Email Audrey.beichner@aviary.org or call 412-258-9463.