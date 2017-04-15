Frye: Think long term with food plots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There always have been farmers interested in hunting. Now, increasingly, there are hunters interested in farming.

It's the food plot phenomenon.

Find someone who has picked up a patch of huntable ground anymore, and it's almost a given he or she is trying to figure out what to grow to attract whitetails, turkeys, bears and the like.

Now's the time of year for making those decisions.

There are a couple of things to consider to make food plots better, or at least more advantageous.

For starters, consider what to plant.

Mike Stroff is host of Savage Outdoors TV and operator of Southern Outdoor Experience Hunts, a Texas-based guiding service. He also manages properties for deer in several other states.

He said white-tailed deer have home ranges that take in at least a square mile. So unless you own or control thousands of acres, deer aren't going to spend their entire lives on your land.

The goal should be to make them want to be there as often as possible.

“I would think in a year-round mindset and think what can I plant that will last,” Stroff said.

He might plant beans to draw in deer over summer, for example, but be sure to have corn and apples for later in fall, then sugar beets and turnips for late season and winter.

Those latter foods can draw whitetails in as other food sources disappear.

“Green is gold in the winter,” Stroff said.

Another thing to consider is when to plant.

Deer will eat corn in every stage of its existence, for example, said C.J. Winand, a Maryland-based wildlife biologist and author. That includes the early stages when it first is popping out of the ground, the middle stage when it's pollinating or “silking” and the end stage when it has produced ears.

But some research in Nebraska shows they prefer that middle stage best, he said.

“In other words, it's sweeter. It tastes better,” he said.

So if you're planting corn for deer, it makes sense to do it in two parts, Winand said. Plant most of the corn in early spring, as usual.

But plant the outer edge of the field — closest to the tree line and your tree stand — a month or two later, so it's hitting the silking stage about the time archery season opens, Winand said.

Lastly, be aware of how much food a plot potentially can produce and be there to take advantage of it, Stroff said. He has what he calls “kill plots.” They're small, one half- to one-and-a half-acre fields of clover, beets and radishes. All are left standing when everything else is harvested.

Their size means they have limitations.

“If you get a bunch of deer, they don't last very long,” he said.

But they can be productive, provided you can get in and out without spooking deer.

“If you're seeing deer, or seeing deer while you wait on one particular one, keep at it. They're great,” he said.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor.