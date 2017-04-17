Outdoors notices for April 17, 2017

• Venture Outdoors is holding a Rock Climbing event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Highlands. Participants will hike a short distance before reaching the climbing areas, where experienced guides will offer instruction on equipment, safety, tying knots, how to rappel, and various other climbing techniques. This will be a class for beginners. Gear is included in fee, cost is $67 for program. Minimum age is 13. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Spring Wildflower Hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Participants will enjoy the many plants and flowers that bloom along the Great Gorge Trail at the beginning of the Spring season. This easy hike is known as one of Pennsylvania's best wildflower areas. Meet at the Cucumber Falls Parking Lot. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Prince Gallitizin State Park is hosting an Earth Day event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. There will be several cleanup projects offered throughout the day, camping will be free and lunch will be provided. Email princeprogramssp@pa.gov or call Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is offering an outing at Sewickley Heights Park at 7:30 a.m. April 28. Participants will meet at the upper parking lot and should be prepared for muddy trails. Louisiana Watertrush, yellow-throated warbler and Warbling Vireo are expected to be present. Bring a water and a lunch. Email van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing from 8-10 a.m. April 29 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Birdwatchers of all ages are welcome to catch a look at spring migrant birds of many species. Registration is $6 for members and $10 for non-members. Visit aswp.org/events/7588 or call 412-963-6100.

• Forbes State Forest is offering Geochaching 101 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6. Learn about how to use GPS to pinpoint the location of hidden treasures at a beginner's level. Program is free. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• National Aviary is holding a Spring Warbler Migration tour of Northwest Ohio's lakeshore May 20-21. This overnight tour will be led by Ornithologist Bob Mulvihill and will provide participants with the experience of birding at a place that's world-renowned for its spring warbler migration. Participants will depart from National Aviary in West Park on the North Side at 6 a.m. May 20. Registration is required. Email Audrey.beichner@aviary.org or call 412-258-9463.