Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Frye: Little moments can form strong bonds
Bob Frye | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

He was a dad scoring a victory, whether he knew it or not.

My son and I spent the evening of opening day of trout season on the edge of a local lake. It's little more than a pond, really, just one piece of a local park that exists to let people walk, picnic, play horseshoes and, yes, fish, all in equal measure.

It's not our favorite place, and fishing there from the bank, surrounded by lots of other fishermen, is not our favorite way to cast a line.

But with limited time, it was a place close to home where we could go for two hours and have some fun.

Downshore from us, on my right, another father was fishing with his young son. The boy was maybe 10, I'd guess. They had two trout between them when we got there, and we watched them catch two more.

It was their fifth and final fish that was remarkable, though.

Another rainbow trout, it was neither bigger than average nor bigger than any of the others they had.

But the dad, after hooking it, passed the rod to an older son who had just showed up on the scene.

He'd been fishing elsewhere on the lake. Why? Teenage impatience, perhaps, mixed with a desire to strike out and do things on his own, as is the way of young men.

Whatever, he brought no fish with him.

Dad said something as he handed him the rod with a smile and, I could almost imagine, a wink. I didn't hear what it was.

But we found out soon enough.

The older son reeled the fish in. Dad put it on the stringer. And with that, he and the younger son left.

Another teen, a friend of the older boy, showed up about the same time, rod, tackle box and net in hand. He was clearly inexperienced but enthusiastic, too.

Right away, he asked the first boy — the son — if he'd had any luck.

“Well,” I overheard him say, with a sheepish smile, “my dad hooked one and let me reel it in. He told me he wanted to make sure I knew what it felt like.”

The boys both laughed in the way that sons do — out of sight of their parents, of course — when their dad has gotten them with a good-natured zinger.

The same thing happens countless times each year on lakeshores, in midstream, in hunting camps and similar places. Some of those verbal darts become the stuff of tales told year after year.

Others, as will probably prove to be the case with this one, are forgotten quickly.

What remains, though, is the legacy of such stolen moments.

Shared times outside between fathers and sons, fathers and daughters, mothers and children — stolen in the sense that they're ripped from the clutch of everyday life's commitments and pressures — go into a bank of sorts. They accumulate over time, earning interest.

Later, the sum of all those moments forms the bonds that link generations together.

That's a lot to expect from one hatchery-raised fish, I know.

But not every victory comes with a checkered flag, and not every victory gets marked with a shiny trophy.

Sometimes, it's the almost-unnoticed moments that count most.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.