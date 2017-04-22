Fishing report: Trout season back in full force

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Trout season is back in full force, and the anglers at Upper and Lower Twin Lakes are kicking it off with plenty of success. According to reports, many fishermen are reaching their catch limit within an hour's time, with a few 16- to 18-inch trout in tow. Maggots, wax worms, night crawlers and minnows have been working well as bait. Both Fourmile and Loyalhanna creeks are also providing plenty of trout for local anglers, with salmon eggs being used as a bait of choice.

• The North Fork of Dunkard Fork Wheeling Creek is giving off golden rainbow trout, with a fisherman reporting a 23-inch catch this week just below Ryerson Station State Park.

• Trout fishing is also going well throughout the Enlow Fork area at State Game Lands 302, where a number of rainbows over 18 inches are getting reeled in. Anglers are having success with the trout using paste bait and small marshmallows.

• Anglers fishing the Monongahela River in Greene and Washington counties are picking up smallmouth bass and walleye in large numbers, primarily in the area from Point Marion to Lock 4.

• Cowanshannock Creek is enjoying large numbers of fishermen, with an estimated 75 anglers trolling for trout throughout the day at the Buttermilk Falls area.

• The kids' area at Buffalo Creek off Yellow Dog Road is open to children of all ages and experience levels, providing an opportunity for the younger anglers to reel in a catch or two.

• Whiteley Creek and Lake Wilma have been stocked and are giving off plenty of brown trout and rainbow trout to local anglers.

• Canonsburg Lake is yielding plenty of trout, with a few larger catches being reported. Fishermen are having good luck in particular while using plastic worms with paste baits on a smaller sized hook.

• In Clarion County, anglers fishing the Allegheny River are picking up walleye between Emlenton and Parker. Northern pike and muskie are also being reported near the confluence of Redbank Creek and the Clarion River.

• The drawdown state continues at Kahle Lake, but fishermen are still reporting plenty of largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill and a few yellow perch. Fishing from a kayak is also yielding solid results, especially when it comes to largemouth bass. The bass are biting at soft plastics.

• Anglers fishing Presque Isle Bay in Erie County are enjoying a solid yellow perch bite. Minnows appear to be the bait of choice with the perch in the bay, with some of the larger ones being picked up off the end of Liberty Park, Dobbins Landing, Holland Street Dock and the North and South Piers.

• The East and West Basin ponds at Presque Isle State Park have been stocked twice and are giving off plenty of trout. Cascade Creek is also a good spot for fishermen looking to take advantage of the bite.

• In Forest County, the Allegheny River is providing anglers with a solid number of northern pike and muskie. Fishermen are having success by boat and from the shore. The confluence of the Allegheny River and Council Run is a particularly productive area.

• Fishermen are having success with yellow perch, bluegill and crappie at Tionesta Lake. The Nebraska Bridge is reportedly a good place to cast from.