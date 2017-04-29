Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Fishing report: April 29, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Fishing report

• Fishermen at Loyalhanna Creek report catching numerous trout more than 20 inches long in the past week or so. The creek was stocked April 18 as part of the Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters, which is a program that provides anglers with opportunities to fish for larger trout. When fishing for the trout, anglers report slowing the drift of their bait in order to lure the more inactive fish.

• The main access to Youghiogheny River Lake is open and is giving up smallmouth bass, crappie and channel catfish. The Youghiogheny River Outflow will be stocked May 4.

• High Point Lake is offering up largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike, chain pickerel and crappie to fishermen in the area. Anglers are using lures and live baits.

• Anglers fishing the Quemahoning Reservoir are reeling in northern pike and bluegill.

• At Somerset Lake, anglers are picking up bass, crappie, walleye and channel catfish while the limits on size, creel and season is lifted for the scheduled dam removal.

• Yellow Creek, around Route 954 and Ferrier's Run Road, is giving up plenty of trout. Anglers are reeling in brook trout and rainbow trout here and at nearby streams in the Indiana County area such as Laurel Run and Little Yellow Creek.

• Mahoning Creek recently was stocked, and anglers are taking advantage using a range of spoons, meal worms and wax worms as bait.

• In Beaver County, fishermen trolling the Beaver and Ohio rivers report catching flathead catfish and hybrid striped bass in the vicinity of the dams.

• Fishermen at Raccoon Lake and Traverse Creek are having success with trout. Minnows and plastic worms seem to get the best results for anglers.

• The North Fork of the Little Beaver Creek is giving local anglers a good spot to catch trout. Most are having success by drifting maggots and paste baits.

• At Lake Wilma, the water conditions are improving as a few local fishermen report catching panfish and largemouth bass.

• Farnsworth Branch in Warren County is yielding nice sized brook trout, with anglers reporting salted minnows are working well as bait.

• Anglers at Oil Creek are snagging smallmouth bass and walleye, with the best spot to fish being the confluence the creek shares with the Allegheny River.

• The Allegheny River in Venango County is continuing to see action, with anglers picking up mostly smallmouth bass.

• French Creek is offering up walleye and northern pike to anglers in the area.

• At Pymatuning Reservoir, fishermen are picking up crappie, yellow perch, channel catfish and bluegill. It also is anticipated that walleye will be available to catch shortly.

• Anglers fishing the north end of Conneaut Lake are reeling in crappie. The bait of choice appears to be wax worms or jigs tipped with a minnow.

• Lake Wilhelm is yielding crappie and bluegill to anglers fishing its waters. Most are catching the fish at the Sheakleyville road bridge and at Launch 3.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.