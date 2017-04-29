Fishing report: April 29, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fishing report

• Fishermen at Loyalhanna Creek report catching numerous trout more than 20 inches long in the past week or so. The creek was stocked April 18 as part of the Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters, which is a program that provides anglers with opportunities to fish for larger trout. When fishing for the trout, anglers report slowing the drift of their bait in order to lure the more inactive fish.

• The main access to Youghiogheny River Lake is open and is giving up smallmouth bass, crappie and channel catfish. The Youghiogheny River Outflow will be stocked May 4.

• High Point Lake is offering up largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike, chain pickerel and crappie to fishermen in the area. Anglers are using lures and live baits.

• Anglers fishing the Quemahoning Reservoir are reeling in northern pike and bluegill.

• At Somerset Lake, anglers are picking up bass, crappie, walleye and channel catfish while the limits on size, creel and season is lifted for the scheduled dam removal.

• Yellow Creek, around Route 954 and Ferrier's Run Road, is giving up plenty of trout. Anglers are reeling in brook trout and rainbow trout here and at nearby streams in the Indiana County area such as Laurel Run and Little Yellow Creek.

• Mahoning Creek recently was stocked, and anglers are taking advantage using a range of spoons, meal worms and wax worms as bait.

• In Beaver County, fishermen trolling the Beaver and Ohio rivers report catching flathead catfish and hybrid striped bass in the vicinity of the dams.

• Fishermen at Raccoon Lake and Traverse Creek are having success with trout. Minnows and plastic worms seem to get the best results for anglers.

• The North Fork of the Little Beaver Creek is giving local anglers a good spot to catch trout. Most are having success by drifting maggots and paste baits.

• At Lake Wilma, the water conditions are improving as a few local fishermen report catching panfish and largemouth bass.

• Farnsworth Branch in Warren County is yielding nice sized brook trout, with anglers reporting salted minnows are working well as bait.

• Anglers at Oil Creek are snagging smallmouth bass and walleye, with the best spot to fish being the confluence the creek shares with the Allegheny River.

• The Allegheny River in Venango County is continuing to see action, with anglers picking up mostly smallmouth bass.

• French Creek is offering up walleye and northern pike to anglers in the area.

• At Pymatuning Reservoir, fishermen are picking up crappie, yellow perch, channel catfish and bluegill. It also is anticipated that walleye will be available to catch shortly.

• Anglers fishing the north end of Conneaut Lake are reeling in crappie. The bait of choice appears to be wax worms or jigs tipped with a minnow.

• Lake Wilhelm is yielding crappie and bluegill to anglers fishing its waters. Most are catching the fish at the Sheakleyville road bridge and at Launch 3.