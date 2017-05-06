Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Outdoors

Fishing report: North Park Lake reportedly swarming with trout

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 6:45 p.m.

• The fishing pressure has been low at recently stocked North Park Lake because of rain, and, as a result, the lake is swarming with trout. Reportedly, fishermen are reeling in golden rainbow trout that are measuring in at larger sizes compared to previous seasons. As far as bait goes, minnows, meal worms and maggots are providing anglers with ample opportunities. Bass are also hitting in the lake, particularly on bigger nightcrawlers and shiners.

• In Mercer County, the shallow areas of Shenango Reservoir are giving off a variety of fish including yellow perch, crappie, bluegill and catfish.

• At Neshannock Creek, fishermen are doing well using meal worms as live bait for trout. Other options that led to picking up trout include night crawlers, minnows, paste baits and spinners.

• Anglers fishing Somerset Lake are seeing plenty of walleye. Because of the imminent dam removal, there will be no limits on season, size and creel.

• Crappie and northern pike have been popular catches at Quemahoning Reservoir. Generally, the pike tend to inhabit shallower, marshy sections of the water.

• At Browns Creek, anglers are having success fishing for trout while using paste baits.

• A recent stocking of trout along with rising water temperatures has Fourmile Run teeming with potential catches. Mammoth Lake and Indian Creek are also receiving a stocking of trout this week.

• At Twin Lakes and Green Lick Reservoir, anglers are having luck with crappie. Those fishing in the area are having success with the crappie using jigs.

• Ebensburg Reservoir boasts a strong population of yellow perch, according to fishermen in the area. Typically, live baits are the best way to go when it comes to catching perch.

• Anglers at Glendale Lake are reporting solid sized bluegill and crappie catches this week.

• Cowanshannock Creek is giving off plenty of trout. Both sections of the creek have been yielding productive results.

• Anglers fishing Crooked Creek Lake are reporting plenty of crappie in its waters. Fishermen are having success with the crappie from the shore and also by boat.

• The Allegheny River in Eastern Allegheny County is offering walleye, bass and large catfish.

• Deer Creek is still playing host to plenty of trout, with minnows and grubs providing anglers with the best opportunities for success.

• Fishermen at Bull Creek are reeling in a number of trout still, with reports indicating small metal lures and soft plastic baits are the strategy to use. Minnows have been working as live bait.

• In Clarion County, the Allegheny River has been a source of smallmouth bass and walleye catches.

• Redbank Creek is proving to be a fruitful area for anglers looking to pick up decent sized trout. Walleye and northern pike are also being reported in the waters below the dam in New Bethlehem.

• According to fishermen, Kahle Lake is a hotbed for a wide range of fish at the moment, including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and yellow perch.

