Outdoors

Outdoors notices: Week of May 8, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

• Ohiopyle State Park is having an International Migratory Bird Day hike from 8-10 a.m. Saturday. The hike will be roughly two hours over rolling terrain and will focus on exploring the the varied habitats of the Sproul Fields and Beech loop. Meet in Kentuck Campground overflow parking lot. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a wildflower walk from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate the arrival of spring as the Jennings staff describes the uniqueness behind the season's first blossom. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is having an outing at 8 a.m. on May 20 at Presque Isle in Erie. Bob Van Newkirk will lead this trip to one of the best birding locations in Pennsylvania. Bring a packed lunch. Meet at the first parking lot on the right after entering the lot. Contact Van Newkirk at 412-366-1694 or email at van126@comcast.net

• Forbes State Forest is offering a nature hike at 10 a.m. on May 20. Join a forest naturalist for a fun-yet-strenuous 7-mile hike through the area. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• National Aviary is holding a Spring Warbler Migration tour of northwest Ohio's lakeshore on May 20-21. This overnight tour will be led by ornithologist Bob Mulvihill and will provide participants with the experience of birding at a place that's world-renowned for its spring warbler migration. Participants will depart from National Aviary in West Park on the North Side at 6 a.m. May 20. Registration is required. Email Audrey.beichner@aviary.org or call 412-258-9463.

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. on May 24 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7675 or call 412-963-6100.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Habitat for Bats event from 1-4 p.m. on May 27. Join the park naturalists to learn how bats play an important role in our environment before helping to create four new nesting boxes for bats at the park. Allow for approximately 20 additional minutes to get to Moraine Outdoor Center from exit 422. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Mushroom Walk from 1-3 p.m. on May 28 at North Park. Join Adam Haritan from LearnYourLand.com for a walk through North Park to learn the basics in wild mushroom hunting and the various roles that fungi perform in forests. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

