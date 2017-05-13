Frye: Fishing license rules could change

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fish in Pennsylvania and you have got to visibly display your license by attaching it to your hat, shirt, life jacket or something similar.

But that could change.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission sells about 15 percent of its licenses online. It would like to do more.

The problem is its sales system is not scalable for all devices.

“It's almost impossible to buy (licenses) on a smartphone,” said commission executive director John Arway.

That's something the agency wants to address. Doing so, though, will require a change in the display rule.

Because anglers who buy their license via phone can't print it immediately, the commission might go to a voluntary display rule. In that case, anglers could buy a license as they do now and wear it, thereby making it less likely they will be checked by a waterways conservation officer, Arway said. Or, he added, they could buy a license online and have it on their phone, so long as they understand they may get checked more often.

Commissioner Ed Mascharka of Erie County likes the idea.

“A lot of states do that already,” he said.

Staff will present options to commissioners soon, Arway said.

Any change in the display rule will likely be made in conjunction with selecting a new vendor to sell licenses. The Fish and Boat Commission — and the Game Commission — is in search of a new one.

They might end up with the same one. Or they might not.

The two agencies utilize the same vendor (Automated Technologies) to sell licenses. The contract is coming to an end, though.

Little more than a month ago, the two agencies issued a joint request for proposals seeking a new vendor to operate a similar joint system for 10 years.

But there's more.

Fish and Boat issued a second request asking companies to give them a price for buying its own sales system outright.

“I felt it was incumbent upon us to look at all the options and put them on the table,” Arway said.

If it goes that route, though, the commission will do so on its own.

Fish and Boat leaders asked their Game Commission counterparts if they might want to partner in buying a system. The answer was no.

The reason, said spokesman Travis Lau, is it would require the commission to “front millions of dollars.”

“The agency simply does not have the financial means to pay for this system upfront,” Lau said.

He added transaction-based systems in place in most states, like here, is “a time-proven approach has provided our hunters and trappers with the service they demand in the most efficient and effective means possible.”

A decision one way or the other will come soon.

Brian Barner, deputy executive director at Fish and Boat, said the commissions hope to pick a license vendor by Dec. 1, then have its system go live Feb. 1, 2019.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com outdoors editor.