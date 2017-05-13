Outdoor notices for May 14, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Sixteeen shooters registered perfect 25s Thursday in the Twi Night Trap League. Youngwood finished with 197 targets, followed by Connellsville (196), Hecla (195), Ruffsdale (193) and East Huntingdon (182). Hecla leads the season standings with 32.5 points, followed by Youngwood (29), Connellsville (27), Ruffsdale (23.5) and East Huntingdon (8). This week's shoot will be at Connellsville Sportsmen's.

HUNTER SAFETY COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require preregistration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Mt. Top Sportsman's, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20. Class limit 50.

• Taylorstown Fire Dept., Washington County, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 20. Class limit 75.

• Barr Township Rod and Gun Club, noon-7 p.m. May 21. Class limit 30.

• Elizabeth Township Sportsman Association, Allegheny County, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 21. Class limit 75.

• Star Junction Fish and Game, Fayette County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27. Class limit 40.

• Aliquippa Bucktails, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3. Class limit 40.

• Buffalo Valley Beagle & Sportsmen's Club, Armstrong County, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 3. Class limit 50.

• Mosscreek Rod & Gun Club, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3. Class limit 50.

• Pine Run Sportsman's Club, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10. Class limit 40.

• Rossiter Sportsman's Club, Indiana County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10. Class limit 35.

• Berlin Veteran's Home Association, Somerset County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 17. Class limit 50.

• Colver Sportsmen's Club, Cambria County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17. Class limit 30.

• Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, Greene County, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 17. Class limit 25.

• Laurel Ridge Sportsmen, Somerset County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 24. Class limit 50.

• Vandergrift Sportsmen's Association, Inc., Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 24. Class limit 20.

• Civil Defense Club, Cambria County, noon-7 p.m. June 25. Class limit 20.

EVENTS

• Pressley Ridge will host a sporting clays shoot at Seven Springs from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. Cocktails and awards will follow. Register at www.pressleyridge.org/sportingclays.

• The Richland Sportsmen's Association will hold a flea market, starting at 8 a.m. May 20, at the club on Richland Avenue off Route 910. Hunting and fishing equipment, tools and household items will be sold. Tables are available for $10.

• West Penn Sportsmen's Club in Murrysville will host Babes Bustin' Clays at 11 a.m. May 21. Ladies of all skill levels can shoot a variety of clay targets. Cost is $75, which includes foot, beverages, shells, targets and instruction.

• Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation will hold a free fishing derby from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 21 at Northmoreland Park in Apollo. Trophies and certificates will be awarded in youth and adult categories.

• The Pittsburgh Casting Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 25, at Carnegie Lake's Lake Pointe Shelter in Highland Park.

• Registration is underway for the Sporting Clay Classic, set for May 27, at Seven Springs Mountain Resort's Sporting Clay Facility in Seven Springs. Shooting games begin at 10 a.m. Dinner, awards and raffles will be at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $130 per shooting. Visitwildlifeforeveryone.org for more information.

• The Butler County 2nd amendment rally will be held June 3 at Diamond Park, 300 Main St. in Butler. U.S. rep. Mike Kelly, Pa. Rep Tedd Nesbit and Pa. Rep Rick Saccone, as well as NRA executive board member Maria Heil and Kim Stolfer, chairman of the FOAC, will speak.

• Bull Creek Rod and Gun Club in Tarentum will host a NWTF Women in the Outdoors event June 3. Class choices include archery, shotgunning/trapshoot, handguns, rifle marksmanship, outdoor lawn games, auto maintenance and repair, wine bottle lamps, walking stick, the smokin' sausage, canning, solar pot lights, deco mesh sunflower wreath and healthy eating on the go. Cost to register is $30 with a membership or $65 without. Deadline to register is May 26. Call Sandi Hazlett at 724-777-5503 or email hazlett7@consolidated.net for more information or to register.

• The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau will hold its fourth annual Big Fish Contest through June. Photos will be posted weekly to the organization's Facebook page. For more information, go to visitPAGO.com/BigFish.

• King Solomon's Lodge No. 346 will host a Sporting Clay Event on July 22 at Hunting Hills Shooting Preserve in Dilliner. The shoot begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $100 per shooter. There also will be a steak fry dinner. Contact Jeff Wonderling at 724-396-8001 for more information.

SHOOTS ON TAP

• Rochester Sportsman's Club will hold archery shoots April 23, May 28, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Contact Jeff Hooks at 724-601-0522 for more information.

• Ellsworth Sportsmen's Club is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, with trap shooting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Visit esc15360.com.

• California Hill Gun Club holds sporting clays and five-stand shoots Sundays from 9 a.m.-noon. All are open to the public. Call 724-938-3480.

• Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association has big bore pistol and .22 longrifle shoots from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and trap practice at 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 724-872-4399.

• Shaner Sportsmen's Club, 146 Stewart Lane, Irwin, has trap practice from 5-8 p.m. Fridays. It is open to the public. Call 724-872-8431 or the clubhouse at 724-446-1313.

• Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen's Club, 505 Mosside Boulevard, North Versailles, hosts Civilian Marksmanship Program and practical pistol shoots at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month, archery practice at 6 p.m. Mondays, practical pistol practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays and trap practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Call 412-824-3790.

• White Oak Rod and Gun Club has CMP shoots from 9-11 a.m. the second Sunday of each month. There are indoor 3-D archery shoots from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16 and free to those 11 and younger and 65 and older. Skeet and five-stand shoots are 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and on sporting clays Sundays. All events are open to the public. Call 724-863-9941.

• East Huntingdon Sportsmen's Association has trap practice at 7 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $3 for a round of 25 birds. The public is welcome. The club also has an indoor archery league with shoots Monday nights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shooting starting at 7 p.m. Club membership is not required to shoot. Call Doug or Amy at 724-887-4103. The club's indoor pistol range is open at 7 p.m. Mondays or by appointment for groups.

• Millvale Sportsman's Club, 170 Sunny Hill Road, Wexford, has trap shoots from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, skeet shoots from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and five-stand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-935-9963 or visit millvalesportsmens.com.

• South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club has trap shooting at 5 p.m. Mondays. The public is welcome.

• The Lawrence County Sportsman's Association in Wampum opens its shotgun and .22 rifle ranges to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-652-1075.

• Pony Farm Sportsmen's Club in Kittanning has open trap nights at 6 p.m. Fridays. The public is welcome to use the lighted ranges. The full kitchen is open for all events.

• Sutersville Sportsmen's Club has trap practice beginning at 6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-872-0989.

• Connellsville Sportsmen's Club has trap and skeet practice from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. All shooters and the public are welcome. Instruction is available.

• Shannock Valley Sportsmen's Club in Yatesboro has trap practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is invited to all events.

• Hecla's trap range is open for practice from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-423-6090 after 2 p.m.

• Fort Hand Rifle Club in North Vandergrift has an ARA-sanctioned smallbore benchrest shoot the second Saturday of every month. The club also has an NRA-sanctioned smallbore metallic silhouette match the second Sunday of every month. Call 724-726-9580.

• Roscoe Sportsmen's Association's youth trap league shoots are 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. The adult league shoots from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Mike Hela at 724-938-3500 or the club at 724-938-9080 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

• Vandergrift Sportsmen's Association has five-stand sporting clays shoots from 4 p.m. until dark Wednesdays at its club grounds on Sportsmen Drive in Washington Township. Cost is $4 per round. Call 724-478-2129.

• Youngwood Sportsmen's Association has trap shoots 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The shoots are open to the public. Call Fred at 724-837-5516 or Frank at 724-834-3234.

• East Monongahela Sportsmen's Club has 25-yard pin shoots at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $6. On Thursdays, the club runs trap shoots for $2.50 per round and 50-yard pin shoots on the pistol range for $6. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. All events are open to the public. Call 412-384-4747.

• Crowfoot Rod and Gun Club in Murrysville opens its trap range to the public from 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Call 724-327-9315 or 724-327-0592.

• McDonald Sportsmen's Association has trap and skeet practice from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-796-2271 or visit mcdonaldsportsmen.com.

• Clairton Sportsmen's Club has skeet shoots and practice from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The trap league and practice are 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.