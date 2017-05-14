Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors notices for May 15, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Notices

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is having an outing at 8 a.m. Saturday at Presque Isle in Erie. Bob Van-Newkirk will lead this trip to one of the best birding locations in Pennsylvania. Bring a packed lunch. Meet at the first parking lot on the right after entering the lot. Contact Van-Newkirk at 412-366-1694 or email at van126@comcast.net.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a nature hike at 10 a.m. Saturday. Join a forest naturalist for a fun, yet strenuous, seven-mile hike through the area. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• National Aviary is holding a Spring Warbler Migration tour of Northwest Ohio's lakeshore Saturday and Sunday. This overnight tour will be led by ornithologist Bob Mulvihill and will provide participants with the experience of birding at a place that's world-renowned for its spring warbler migration. Participants will depart from National Aviary in West Park on the North Side at 6 a.m. May 20. Registration is required. Email Audrey.beichner@aviary.org or call 412-258-9463.

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. May 24 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7675 or call 412-963-6100.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Habitat for Bats event from 1-4 p.m. May 27. Join the park naturalists to learn how bats play an important role in our environment before helping to create four new nesting boxes for bats at the park. Allow for approximately 20 additional minutes to get to Moraine Outdoor Center from exit 422. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a hike at Sugar Run and Mitchell Trails from 10 a.m.-noon May 28. It is a difficult hike that will educate participants on the effect that local coal mining has had on local streams. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Mushroom Walk from 1-3 p.m. May 28 at North Park. Join Adam Haritan from LearnYourLand.com for a walk through North Park to learn the basics in wild mushroom hunting, and the various roles fungi perform in our forests. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is loaning out fishing equipment from 1-4 p.m. May 28 in honor of Pennsylvania's Fish for Free Day. All that is required of participants is to bring bait and a valid ID. No fishing license is required. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

