Outdoors

Weekly fishing report: May 21, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 6:27 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

• Lake Pleasant is becoming a hot spot for anglers looking to find a variety of fish. The lake has been hitting well with trout, particularly on dough baits. With the weather warming, the trout are beginning to huddle in deeper pockets of the lake. Local anglers also report catching bluegill, largemouth bass and northern pike in the past week.

• The trout are biting at South Branch Two Lick Creek, with minnows and shrimp eggs serving as the bait of choice for local fishermen.

• Yellow Creek recently was stocked and is giving up plenty of trout. Anglers report catching brook trout, rainbow trout and brown trout in the creek.

• Anglers are having success at Yellow Creek Lake, particularly with bass, pike and crappie.

• The fishing at Keystone Power Dam is taking place primarily by boat or kayak, with anglers reeling in fair amounts of largemouth bass and crappie.

• Raccoon Lake is providing anglers with plenty of action since its recent trout stocking. Anglers from the shore are catching trout on paste baits and jigs, and those fishing from boats are finding success using spinners.

• Fishermen on the Beaver River are reeling in more flathead catfish. The best bait option typically is live bait.

• Brady's Run Lake is a productive spot for anglers looking to pick up trout. The lake was stocked again recently, and those fishing the lake report promising results with paste baits.

• South Branch Brady's Run also was stocked with trout in the past week and reportedly is yielding a number of big ones. The tactic for picking up the larger trout seems to be drifting minnows, anglers said.

• Anglers at Crooked Creek are using minnows and grubs to produce a pretty consistent trout bite.

• At Howard Eaton Reservoir, fishermen are picking up bullhead catfish, carp and bluegill in fair amounts. Live baits have worked well for local anglers, although some are reporting catches using bread.

• Lake trout and smallmouth bass are making up the majority of catches at Lake Erie. Fishermen are picking up the lake trout in about 50-60 feet of water out of the northeast marina. Bass are being found in about 35 feet of water west of the marina.

• Woodcock Creek Lake and its accompanying dam outflow are producing plenty of walleye. The walleye bite appears to be strong, but trout and muskie still are being found around the dam area.

• Walleye fishing has been heating up on the Youghiogheny River, with one angler reporting a 24-inch catch in the past week. Live baits and jigs tend to be a good setup for scooping up the walleye.

