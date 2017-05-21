Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors notices for May 22, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Outdoors

Notices

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7675 or call 412-963-6100.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a wildflower hike at Linn Run State Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Meet at the Grove Run Picnic area. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Habitat for Bats event from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Join the park naturalists to learn how bats play an important role in our environment before helping to create four new nesting boxes for bats at the Park. Please allow for approximately 20 additional minutes to get to Moraine Outdoor Center from Exit 422. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a hike at Sugar Run and Mitchell Trails from 10 a.m.-noon on Sunday. It is a difficult hike that will educate participants on the effect local coal mining has had on local streams. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Mushroom Walk from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at North Park. Join Adam Haritan from LearnYourLand.com for a walk through North Park to learn the basics in wild mushroom hunting and the roles that fungi perform in our forests. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is loaning fishing equipment from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday in honor of Pennsylvania's Fish for Free Day. All that is required of participants is to bring bait and a valid ID. No fishing license is required. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Keystone State Park is offering its Farmer's Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 4. The cost for a single space for vendors is $10 and $20 for a double space. Set up starts at 9 a.m. Call 724-668-2939 for more information.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Wildlife Paddle from 9-11:30 a.m. on June 10. Join the park naturalist for an interpretive kayak excursion as participants paddle into coves and near the shoreline to witness the wildlife of Lake Arthur. Meet at the Upper 529 Boat Launch and bring binoculars. A limited number of kayaks are available. Ages 12 and up are permitted, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. To register, call 724-368-8811.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.