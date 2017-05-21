Outdoors notices for May 22, 2017

Outdoors

Notices

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7675 or call 412-963-6100.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a wildflower hike at Linn Run State Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Meet at the Grove Run Picnic area. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Habitat for Bats event from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Join the park naturalists to learn how bats play an important role in our environment before helping to create four new nesting boxes for bats at the Park. Please allow for approximately 20 additional minutes to get to Moraine Outdoor Center from Exit 422. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding a hike at Sugar Run and Mitchell Trails from 10 a.m.-noon on Sunday. It is a difficult hike that will educate participants on the effect local coal mining has had on local streams. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Mushroom Walk from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at North Park. Join Adam Haritan from LearnYourLand.com for a walk through North Park to learn the basics in wild mushroom hunting and the roles that fungi perform in our forests. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is loaning fishing equipment from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday in honor of Pennsylvania's Fish for Free Day. All that is required of participants is to bring bait and a valid ID. No fishing license is required. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Keystone State Park is offering its Farmer's Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 4. The cost for a single space for vendors is $10 and $20 for a double space. Set up starts at 9 a.m. Call 724-668-2939 for more information.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Wildlife Paddle from 9-11:30 a.m. on June 10. Join the park naturalist for an interpretive kayak excursion as participants paddle into coves and near the shoreline to witness the wildlife of Lake Arthur. Meet at the Upper 529 Boat Launch and bring binoculars. A limited number of kayaks are available. Ages 12 and up are permitted, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. To register, call 724-368-8811.