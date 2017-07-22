Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fishing report: Lake Arthur offering a wide variety for anglers

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 7:45 p.m.

• At Lake Arthur, anglers are reeling in a wide variety of fish, including largemouth bass. One was measured at 26 inches last week. For the bass, the most productive areas of the lake are the shallows near the weed beds. Fishermen are also pulling in large northern pike, with 18 coming in at 28 or more inches. Walleye are also being picked up, specifically in the area of the 422 road bed. Anglers are having success trolling for crappie in about 8-12 feet of water. At night, locals are reporting plenty of stripers and carp catches.

• Recent rain slowed fishing at Lake Wilhelm, but anglers are finding crappie. In the evening, fishermen are reportedly catching walleye along the weed beds and bass in the stump area.

• In Allegheny County, the Ohio River is producing smallmouth bass and walleye, particularly during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Large numbers of catfish are being caught. Chicken livers are a popular bait for the catfish.

• The Youghiogheny River is yielding healthy smallmouth bass to anglers using soft plastic baits. Anglers are having success with shiners or nightcrawlers to pick up trout.

• Muskellunge, bluegill, yellow perch and smallmouth bass are being caught at Tionesta Lake. During evening hours, Nebraska Bridge is a promising spot to set up for crappie and catfish.

• Tionesta Creek, from Nebraska Bridge to Kelletville, is producing smallmouth bass and muskellunge for fishermen.

• At Tionesta Outflow, walleye and muskellunge are being picked up by anglers from the wall. On the campground side, locals report having success catching yellow perch.

• Anglers fishing the Allegheny River in Forest County are reeling in smallmouth bass on tube jigs and live bait. Northern pike are reportedly active in the Tionesta Sand and Gravel pool. For the pike, fishermen are having success using spoons and live bait from the shore. A few walleye are being picked up near the confluence of the river and Tionesta Creek.

• Oil Creek is producing muskellunge and northern pike for local fishermen using live baits and lures.

• In Venango County, the Allegheny River is a good spot for anglers looking for smallmouth bass. The bass are mostly populating the shaded areas of water near large rocks on the shoreline. Muskellunge and northern pike are also being picked up, according to reports.

