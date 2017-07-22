Somerset Lake, wild trout focus of upcoming meetings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whatever the reason, it's unlikely the commission will make those sales up, Matscavage said. By the end of June, it typically already has sold 87 percent of all the licenses it's going to in a year's time.

Steve Kralik, director of the bureau of outreach, education and marketing, said West Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have seen similar sales declines of 3 to 5 percent this year. That perhaps is tied to poor spring weather, he said.

No one seems to know.

Bernie Matscavage, director of its bureau of administration, said as of June 30, fishing license sales were down 4 percent compared to last year and the five-year average. Most of that drop has been in the form of fewer resident licenses sold, he said.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is behind, and it probably is not catching up.

If you're interested in wild trout — and specifically their future — there's a new event next month with you in mind.

And if it's warmwater fishing you prefer — specifically in southwestern Pennsylvania — there's an event for you, too.

First on the calendar, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug 17 at the Daily American's press room, at 334 W. Main St. in Somerset, to discuss the drawdown of Somerset Lake.

It won't be as simple as pulling the plug.

In the past, when the commission has had to draw down a lake, it's done mostly all at once, with an immediate fish salvage conducted.

Not here.

The plan is to lower Somerset Lake 3 to 4 feet between Aug. 18 and Sept. 18. But then, rather than keep going, it will stop long enough to plant grass on the newly exposed banks to control erosion.

The commission didn't do that while drawing down Donegal Lake last year, said Michelle Jacoby, director of its bureau of engineering. That had consequences.

Donegal's lake bed never froze, she said. So when winter storms rolled in, putting at least some water back in the lake, the result was excessive amounts of sediment flowing into Fourmile Run.

The Westmoreland County Conservation District alerted the commission, and it took steps to address the problem, Jacoby said.

Commission staff installed a “turbidity curtain” at the lake's breached spillway to catch some mud. They also planted grass early this spring to keep mud in place.

The goal with Somerset is to avoid a repeat.

Toward that end, the commission will draw down the lake partially, plant grass on the exposed banks, then, after it takes root, draw the lake down another 10 feet or so in late September. Tentatively the week of Oct. 23, the commission will remove the fish left in Somerset and take them to Shawnee Lake in Bedford County.

“What that will allow us to do is seed as necessary as we slowly draw it down so we can create that growth which will, hopefully, remove a lot of the sediment as it moves there,” Jacoby said.

Work to repair the dam, meanwhile, is scheduled to start in the spring. The hope is the lake will be ready to re-open to angling in summer 2020.

Anglers, boaters and others who would like one last look at the “old” Somerset Lake can attend the fourth annual Lakefest, said commissioner Len Lichvar of Somerset County.

Set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 12, it will be a day of fishing, paddling, guided bird-watching hikes, food, music and more. Activities will center around Wood Duck Road.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 26, the commission will host its first wild trout summit at its Centre County regional office.

The day will include a look at the history of wild trout in the state, with a glimpse of how the fish are being managed today.

The bulk of the event will focus on the future.

“We're going to spend the bulk of our time on where is wild trout fishing going to go, the best that we can project it, from the folks in the room,” said Andy Shiels, director of the commission's bureau of fisheries.

The day will begin with registration at 9:30. A keynote address from commission executive director John Arway, who conceived of the summit, will follow.

There then will be presentations from commission staff on the unassessed waters initiative, wild trout regulations and the process by which streams are classified as wild trout waters.

After lunch, a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources representative will talk about that agency's plans for wild trout in state parks and forests. A Trout Unlimited speaker will discuss climate change and its impact on fish, and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service representative will discuss the impact of genetics on wild trout management.

Commission staff will talk about what can be done to promote wild trout habitat, too.

A highlight, Shiels said, will be a synopsis of what researchers have learned about wild trout movements and habits. That will be presented by Tyler Wagner of the Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at Penn State.

“It's going to give us some information that even 10, 15 years ago, we didn't have the technology to be able to understand or follow or track trout in ways that we can now,” Shiels said.

Audience members will be able to submit questions on written comment cards throughout the day. Commission staff will go through those and present them to the various speakers when they gather for a panel discussion that will end the program.

The plan, Shiels said, is to wrap everything up by 4 p.m.

The summit, which will be conducted indoors, is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required. That can be done at http://pfbc.pa.gov/forms/troutSummit2017.htm.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.