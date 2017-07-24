Outdoors notices for July 24, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Outdoors

Notices

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Thursday. Join a naturalist for a walk on Succop Nature Park's trails for free. Register at aswp.org/events/7683.

• Keystone State Park is offering community yoga on the sand beach from 7:45-8:30 a.m. Friday. Bring a yoga mat or a beach towel and enjoy a relaxing yoga session that is open to all levels. Event is weather permitting. Cost is donation based, between $5 to $10. Register by emailing Jenn@jgyogaandwellness.com.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a bog walk at 6 p.m. Friday. Join the forest naturalist for a relaxing hike through the forest. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is having a Saturday bike and lunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. This easy, 15-mile pedal will take place at the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and will tour the city's riverfront trails. There will be a midway stop on the South Side for lunch. Bike rentals are not available. Program costs $29. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is holding an Explore Offshore event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday. Join park staff in a kayaking adventure along the shore of Lake Arthur and learn basic kayaking tips before setting off the explore some of the lake inlets. Event is open to ages 12 and up. Any participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 724-368-8811.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a park history paddle from 3-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. Join the park naturalist and learn about the park's history from the comfort of a kayak. Participants must be at least 12 years of age. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Email princeprogramssp@pa.gov or call Beth at 814-674-1000 x105.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Pa. black bears program from 8-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. Join park staff for a discussion on bears and a look at their habitats. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• McConnells Mill State Park is holding a salamandar safari from 4-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Participants will meet at the Hells Hollow Trail parking lot before exploring Hell Run Creek for salamanders. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.