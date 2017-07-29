Fishing report: Week of July 31, 2017

Outdoors

Fishing report

• In Armstrong County, the Allegheny River is giving up catfish to anglers positioned below Lock 7. Chicken livers and crawfish typically work well as bait for the catfish. Fishermen also are reporting a few northern pike catches on the river. Spinnerbaits and spoons make for promising setups when trolling for northern pike.

• While reports indicate the smallmouth bass bite at Cross Creek Lake is slowing, the lake still is providing local anglers with plenty of crappie and bluegill. • At Quemahoning Reservoir, fishermen are doing well with walleye, specifically when using planer boards. In addition to the walleye, a couple of largemouth bass catches also were reported.

• Anglers at Somerset Lake are picking up a variety of fish, including walleye, channel catfish and bass. The lake is scheduled for a complete drawdown in late October, so fishing season, size and creel limits have been lifted.

• High Point Lake is shaping up as a good place to go for anglers who are looking for largemouth and smallmouth bass. Fishermen also are finding chain pickerel, yellow perch and the occasional crappie in the lake.

• At Youghiogheny River Lake, anglers are having success fishing for channel catfish, smallmouth bass and crappie by boat and from the shore. At the lake's outflow, it is being reported that there still are plenty of trout being picked up. The final in-season stocking of trout is scheduled for Sept. 1.

• Anglers fishing the Clarion River are catching rainbow trout, walleye and smallmouth bass. For the bass, fishermen are having success using top water lures and soft plastic baits in the faster moving sections of the river.

• The water levels at the Shenango Reservoir have been volatile, but anglers still have been able to reel in panfish and catfish from the shorelines.

• Lake Wilhelm is giving up channel catfish, crappie and some good-sized largemouth bass. Anglers who are having success with the bass are utilizing a combination of soft plastics and top-water baits.

• Fishermen at Lake Arthur still are picking up largemouth bass, northern pike and walleye. There have been more than a few reports of large bass and pike catches in the past few weeks at the lake.

• In Warren County, the Allegheny River is providing fishermen with walleye, particularly from the Mead Island area to the Starbrick Access point. As far as bait for the walleye, anglers report having success using jigs or jigs with a minnow.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.