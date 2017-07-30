Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoor notices: July 31, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Friday. Join a naturalist for a free walk on Todd Nature Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7805

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Park History Paddle from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday. Join the park naturalist and learn about the park's history from the comfort of a kayak. Participants must be at least 12 years old. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Email princeprogramssp@pa.gov or call Beth at 814-674-1000 x105.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a cast iron cooking demonstration from noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Join Linn Run State Park and PA Dutch Oven Cooking Society in enjoying the merits of this style of cooking. Call Linn Run State Park office at 724-238-6623.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a PA Black Bears program from 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Join park staff for a discussion on bears and a look at their habitats. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• McConnells Mill State Park is holding a Salamander Safari from 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Participants will meet at the Hells Hollow Trail Parking Lot before exploring Hell Run Creek for salamanders. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Caving Exploration event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 13. Spelunk at Laurel Caverns with an experienced guide and enjoy a subterranean adventure. Bring your old clothes. This event involves uneven terrain and requires a moderate level of fitness. Program costs $40. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is organizing The Park After Dark event from 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Meet at the Group Tenting Area on the North Shore and join park naturalists in discovering the secrets of the night through storytelling around the campfire. Bring a chair, flashlight and bug protection for this family-friendly event. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Sept. 1. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot at Sewickley Heights Borough Park before heading out to enjoy the sights and sounds of the morning. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails. Participants should also bring water and a lunch. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.