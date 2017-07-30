Outdoor notices: July 31, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Friday. Join a naturalist for a free walk on Todd Nature Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7805

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Park History Paddle from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday. Join the park naturalist and learn about the park's history from the comfort of a kayak. Participants must be at least 12 years old. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Email princeprogramssp@pa.gov or call Beth at 814-674-1000 x105.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a cast iron cooking demonstration from noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Join Linn Run State Park and PA Dutch Oven Cooking Society in enjoying the merits of this style of cooking. Call Linn Run State Park office at 724-238-6623.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a PA Black Bears program from 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Join park staff for a discussion on bears and a look at their habitats. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• McConnells Mill State Park is holding a Salamander Safari from 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Participants will meet at the Hells Hollow Trail Parking Lot before exploring Hell Run Creek for salamanders. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Caving Exploration event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 13. Spelunk at Laurel Caverns with an experienced guide and enjoy a subterranean adventure. Bring your old clothes. This event involves uneven terrain and requires a moderate level of fitness. Program costs $40. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is organizing The Park After Dark event from 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Meet at the Group Tenting Area on the North Shore and join park naturalists in discovering the secrets of the night through storytelling around the campfire. Bring a chair, flashlight and bug protection for this family-friendly event. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Sept. 1. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot at Sewickley Heights Borough Park before heading out to enjoy the sights and sounds of the morning. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails. Participants should also bring water and a lunch. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com.