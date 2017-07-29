Frye: The best time for big fish? Any time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

My name's not on the list. Chances are, yours isn't either.

There are only so many, after all.

Ah, but hope, like dirty laundry in a house full of teenaged children, is inexhaustible. There's always another basketful of it to be done tomorrow.

That's not poetic, I know.

But we're talking focus here. Sometimes you gotta dig deep and put dirty, gritty, sweat-stained substance over style.

After all, every cast — every one — could be the one.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's list of biggest fish reported caught in 2016 proves that. You can see it and previous lists at www.fishandboat.com. Maybe you've seen it. The commission puts such a list out every year. They break down, by species, the top fish of each kind caught the previous season.

They're not official in that none of the fish are examined the way a potential state record is. Anglers are taken at their word as to weights.

Might one occasionally stretch the truth?

Hey, we're all fishermen and women. And what's a few ounces between friends anyway?

But the list is fun to look at.

And one thing it shows is that giant fish can be caught at any time.

Most of the whopper trout that showed up last year, no surprise, were caught in April. Probably a lot of big breeders bucketed to the water from the back of a hatchery truck there.

October was tops for steelhead. No surprise there either.

That's when fresh chromers rushing one way — namely upstream — encounter another stronger, wilder, madder rush, this one of anglers coming the other way.

Big fish and occasional chaos usually occur, with about equal frequency.

The hottest days of summer, from July through September, but especially August, are when most big channel catfish and flatheads turned up. Bullheads — eager biters that they are — were a little less choosy as to timing.

But beyond that?

The five biggest walleyes came in five different months, from January through November. Same with the five biggest muskies — the largest a reported 53-incher — and the five biggest largemouth bass and the five biggest smallmouths.

Citation-sized crappies were caught from February through December and chain pickerel from March through September.

So what's it all mean?

Beats me.

Except, perhaps, that there's never a bad time to go fishing.

I don't expect to catch a finny giant every time out, or even any time, for that matter. But I never rule it out, either.

It's the possibility that's the draw.

That special moment could come while sitting dry on the bank or while wet wading in the stream. It could come from low in the water in the kayak or higher up from the cane seat of the canoe. It could come this time or next time.

Doesn't matter.

Any time, from any position, on any water, could be the time.

You just gotta be there.

Maybe I'll get on the list. Maybe you will. Maybe neither of us will.

Either way, it's OK. It's the trying that's the thing.

