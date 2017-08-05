Survey studies great blue heron, state's lone thriving species

A tale of what's possible

Why spend much time paying attention to wildlife species that are common and, apparently, doing well?

Because of the passenger pigeon.

It was once the most common bird in North America, said Bill Williams, information and education supervisor in the Game Commission's northeast region office. Estimates are that there were five to six billion of the birds as late as the 1860s.

They traveled across Eastern deciduous forests in monstrous flocks.

One biologist in Kentucky estimated a single group at 2.2 million birds. John James Audubon reported seeing one that “darkened the sky” for three days straight. Also Leopold wrote that to see one go by was to witness “a biological storm.”

And then, suddenly, they were gone.

The last known wild passenger pigeon was killed in 1902. The last pigeon ever, a female named Martha that lived in the Cincinnati Zoo, died Sept. 14, 1914.

“What we've learned is that if you don't conserve wildlife when it's common, you can lose it,” Williams said.

Passenger pigeons — about two to three times the size of mourning doves — were built for speed. They could travel 60 miles per hour for long distances.

They were gorgeous birds, too, especially the males. They had slate blue heads, metallic gold and violet sides and reddish brown throats and bellies.

A number of things did them in.

Though long-lived, they typically only produced one egg a year, Williams said. They were predictable in where they would be and when. And — initially with Native Americans, later with European pioneers and still after with the residents of America's first big cities — they tasted good.

Pigeons, though they sold for less than a penny each, were collected by the millions, Williams said. That was for personal use and for sale in markets. Consumers bought them for their meat and fat, which was used like shortening.

When that unregulated harvest — there were no such things as hunting seasons or even a conservation ethic — met technology, the pigeon was doomed, Williams said.

He called railroads and telegraph lines the “one-two punch” that finally brought about the passenger pigeons' end. Railroads made it possible for people to get to roost sites easily, and the telegraph lines spread the word of where they were and when.

The birds couldn't take the pressure and disappeared into oblivion.

A wildlife spectacle unlike any other disappeared forever.

“There's really nothing today that can compare to this bird species,” Williams said.

— Bob Frye