Survey studies great blue heron, state's lone thriving species
Updated 9 minutes ago
They're the exception to the rule.
Four species of heron call Pennsylvania home. Three are in trouble. The great egret, yellow-crowned night heron and black-crowned night heron are all listed as state endangered species.
Then there's the great blue heron, familiar to anglers and paddlers who prowl creeks and backwaters everywhere.
It is, by all indications, doing relatively well, said Patti Barber, endangered species biologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
She doesn't have any numbers to quantify that just yet.
The commission — using staff and volunteers, who made up a big part of the effort — conducted a blue heron nest colony survey this past spring. It was the first such survey in five years.
Results aren't yet fully tabulated.
“But they do look pretty promising,” Barber said. “A fair number of our sites had increased numbers of birds in them.”
The survey also turned up a few previously unknown nesting sites.
That doesn't always equate to more birds overall, she cautioned. Herons nest in colonies, or groups, for the sake of protection. More birds on more nests means more eyes to look out for predators, among other things, Barber said.
The largest known colony in the previous survey was found in Crawford County. It consisted of hundreds of nests.
But if predators become too numerous or human development encroaches, herons aren't afraid to move.
“They don't have the same site fidelity that some of our other birds do. They're more adaptable than some,” she said.
That may be why they at the very least continue to hold their own, she said.
“In our ever-changing world, that might be a good thing for them,” Barber added
Great blues are one of Pennsylvania's largest birds, at least by height and length. A typical adult will weigh just five to six pounds, but will stand up to 48 inches tall and can have a wingspan of up to 79 inches.
“They're largely all legs and neck, an adaptation that allows them to wade into deeper water and still find food,” Barber said.
They sustain that gangly body by being flexible opportunists.
Patricia Leonard of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology pointed to the description of the birds' life history at allaboutbirds.org — a good resource, with recordings of what herons sound like, and videos of them in action, among other things — as an example.
The site says they typically slowly stalk prey like fish, reptiles and amphibians in shallow water. They then strike with lightning quickness using their long necks.
They'll take other prey, too, though, Barber said.
“What they'll also do, and I've seen this, is you'll see them in a field. They'll actually go mousing,” Barber said. “They'll catch small mammals if they can.
“They will eat whatever's small enough to go down their throat and that they can subdue. That's the only limitation.”
Still, they, like many species of wildlife, face challenges.
Great blue herons will sometimes overwinter in the state, if enough open water remains, she said. If things freeze, they'll make the perilous migration south, traveling sometimes as far as the northern extremes of South America.
The hope, of course, is that no matter how or where they travel, they'll continue to do well here and across their range, which extends across virtually the entire continent.
But the commission wants to be ready if that changes. That's why the survey was done.
“That's really the goal of our wildlife action plans, to monitor these species while they're still common and be able to know what's going on so we can help them. If we can identify problems early, a lot of times we can address them pretty quickly,” Barber said.
“Right now, great blue herons are definitely doing a little better than some. But they're still susceptible to disturbances at their roost sites. That's why we want to keep tabs on them.”
Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.