Fishing report: Ohio River in western Allegheny County yielding lots of walleye

• The Ohio River in the western part of Allegheny County is yielding a good deal of walleye to anglers. Reports also indicate fishermen are picking up smallmouth bass on crankbaits and minnows. Most of the walleye and bass catches are coming from the back channel of the river. The catfish bite is also improving as the temperatures continue to rise, with chicken livers and nightcrawlers providing anglers who are fishing from the shore with solid results.

• Anglers fishing Virgin Run Lake are reeling in bluegill, trout, crappie, bass and catfish.

• At Dunlap Creek Lake, fishermen are reporting plenty of bluegill and crappie catches to go along with trout, bass and catfish.

• In Northern Westmoreland County, the Allegheny River is supplying local fishermen with plenty of catfish, including large bullhead and channel catfish. Sunset is reportedly the most productive time to fish for the catfish, which are nibbling mostly at chicken livers.

• Anglers looking to catch smallmouth bass may want to check out the Kiskiminetas River, as reports show that many fishermen are reeling in 10-plus bass in a single trip. The stretch of the river that spans from Roaring Run to Avonmore, in particular, appears to be a hot spot.

• The Allegheny River in Venango County is giving off a variety of fish, including walleye, smallmouth bass and muskellunge. The walleye are being picked up on live baits, soft plastic grubs and jigs tipped with a shiner while the bass are biting at soft plastic baits and top water lures. Anglers are zeroing in on rocky areas, sections of the river with fast moving water and deeper pools of water for the bass.

• At Conneaut Lake, largemouth bass, panfish and a few northern pike have been the predominant catches of late. Most of the northern pike are being picked up along the weed lines in the north end of the lake. For the bass, fishermen are using soft plastic baits while the panfish are more active on grubs under a float.

• Anglers at French Creek report catching smallmouth bass, walleye and northern pike when the water level is right. However, fishermen are being warned of the fluctuating water levels.

• The Quemahoning Reservoir is still hosting a decent population of walleye, and a handful of largemouth bass according to reports.

• At High Point Lake, anglers are trolling for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass with success. A few locals report catching chain pickerel and yellow perch as well.

• The crappie and bluegill bite is hot and cold at Cross Creek Lake. Though, when anglers run into a school of either fish, the bite has been active.