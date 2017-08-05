Outdoors notices for Aug. 6, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

RIFLE/TRAP LEAGUES

• Sixteen of 167 shooters registered perfect 25s on Thursday in the Twi Night Trap League. Ruffsdale finished with 198 targets, followed by Connellsville (196), Hecla (195), Youngwood (193) and East Huntingdon (179). Hecla leads the season standings with 85.5 points, followed by Connellsville (69.5), Youngwood (65), Ruffsdale (60) and East Huntingdon (20). This week's shoot will be at Youngwood.

HUNTER SAFETY COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require preregistration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Clairton Sportsman's Club, Allegheny County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Class limit 80.

• Keystone Coon Hunters Club, Washington County, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12. Class limit 45.

• Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department, Armstrong County, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Class limit 100.

• McKeesport Sportsman's Association, Allegheny County, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Class limit 50.

• Greene County Fairgrounds 4-H building, Greene County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19. Class limit 50.

• Sportsmen's Association of Greensburg, Westmoreland County, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19. Class limit 30.

• Fairbank Rod and Gun Club, Fayette County, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 20. Class limit 50.

• Marion Center Park Hall, Indiana County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26. Class limit 45.

• Nixon Gun Club, Fayette County, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 26. Class limit 40.

• Pine Run Sportsman's Club, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Class limit 40.

• Wilmore Sportsmen's Club, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Class limit 35.

• Pitcairn-Monroeville Sportsmen's Club, Allegheny County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 3. Class limit 70.

• Freeport Sportsmen's Club, Armstrong County, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Class limit 50.

• Gobbler's Knob Hunting Preserve, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9. Class limit 40.

• Jerome Sportsman's Club, Somerset County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9. Class limit 50.

• Keystone Coon Hunters Club, Washington County, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9. Class limit 45.

• Logan's Ferry Sportsman's Club, Allegheny County, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Class limit 50.

• Smokey Valley Sportsmen's Club, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9. Class limit 20.

• West Deer Municipal Building, Allegheny County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9. Class limit 50.

• Ambridge Sportsman Club, Beaver County, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 11-12. Class limit 40.

• Bear Rocks Sportsmen's, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Class limit 75.

• Concord United Methodist Church, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 16. Class limit 50.

• Parks Township Sportsmans Club, Armstrong County, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Class limit 30.

• East Run Sportsman Club, Indiana County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23. Class limit 60.

• New Salem Presbyterian Church, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23. Class limit 40.

• Rembrandt Club, Cambria County, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 24. Class limit 75.

BOWHUNTING SAFETY COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require registration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Police Rod & Gun Club, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Class limit 60.

SHOOTS ON TAP

• The Iron Man shoot will be held starting at 10 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 6) at West Penn Sportsmen's Club in Murrysville. The shoot will include trap doubles, trap singles, trap handicap, wobble trap and sporting clays for 131 total targets. Cost is $50, which includes dinner. Visit www.wpscclays.org for more information.

• Trafford Sportsmen's Club will hold 3-D shoots Aug. 27, Sept. 10. Registration is from 7 a.m.-noon. Cost is $8 per shooter. Shooters 12 and under are free. Call 412-372-3820 or visit www.traffordsportsmen.org for more information.

• Rochester Sportsman's Club will hold archery shoots Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Contact Jeff Hooks at 724-601-0522 for more information.

• Pheasants Forever will host a sporting clay shoot Sept. 9 at California Hill Gun Club in California. All funds raised go to local wetland habitat development. Cost is $65 per person. The shoot begins at 8 a.m. Contact Ed Trexler at 724-422-0119 or eatrexler@verizon.net for more information.

• California Hill Gun Club holds sporting clays and five-stand shoots Sundays from 9 a.m.-noon. All are open to the public. Call 724-938-3480.

• Ellsworth Sportsmen's Club is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, with trap shooting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Visit esc15360.com.

• Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association has big bore pistol and .22 longrifle shoots from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and trap practice at 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 724-872-4399.

• Shaner Sportsmen's Club, 146 Stewart Lane, Irwin, has trap practice from 5-8 p.m. Fridays. It is open to the public. Call 724-872-8431 or the clubhouse at 724-446-1313.

• Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen's Club, 505 Mosside Boulevard, North Versailles, hosts Civilian Marksmanship Program and practical pistol shoots at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month, archery practice at 6 p.m. Mondays, practical pistol practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays and trap practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Call 412-824-3790.

• White Oak Rod and Gun Club has CMP shoots from 9-11 a.m. the second Sunday of each month. There are indoor 3-D archery shoots from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16 and free to those 11 and younger and 65 and older. Skeet and five-stand shoots are 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and on sporting clays Sundays. All events are open to the public. Call 724-863-9941.

• East Huntingdon Sportsmen's Association has trap practice at 7 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $3 for a round of 25 birds. The public is welcome. The club also has an indoor archery league with shoots Monday nights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shooting starting at 7 p.m. Club membership is not required to shoot. Call Doug or Amy at 724-887-4103. The club's indoor pistol range is open at 7 p.m. Mondays or by appointment for groups.

• Millvale Sportsman's Club, 170 Sunny Hill Road, Wexford, has trap shoots from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, skeet shoots from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and five-stand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-935-9963 or visit millvalesportsmens.com.

• South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club has trap shooting at 5 p.m. Mondays. The public is welcome.

• The Lawrence County Sportsman's Association in Wampum opens its shotgun and .22 rifle ranges to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-652-1075.

• Pony Farm Sportsmen's Club in Kittanning has open trap nights at 6 p.m. Fridays. The public is welcome to use the lighted ranges. The full kitchen is open for all events.

• Sutersville Sportsmen's Club has trap practice beginning at 6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-872-0989.

• Connellsville Sportsmen's Club has trap and skeet practice from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. All shooters and the public are welcome. Instruction is available.

• Shannock Valley Sportsmen's Club in Yatesboro has trap practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is invited to all events.

• Hecla's trap range is open for practice from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-423-6090 after 2 p.m.

• Fort Hand Rifle Club in North Vandergrift has an ARA-sanctioned smallbore benchrest shoot the second Saturday of every month. The club also has an NRA-sanctioned smallbore metallic silhouette match the second Sunday of every month. Call 724-726-9580.

• Roscoe Sportsmen's Association's youth trap league shoots are 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. The adult league shoots from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Mike Hela at 724-938-3500 or the club at 724-938-9080 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

• Vandergrift Sportsmen's Association has five-stand sporting clays shoots from 4 p.m. until dark Wednesdays at its club grounds on Sportsmen Drive in Washington Township. Cost is $4 per round. Call 724-478-2129.

• Youngwood Sportsmen's Association has trap shoots 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The shoots are open to the public. Call Fred at 724-837-5516 or Frank at 724-834-3234.

• East Monongahela Sportsmen's Club has 25-yard pin shoots at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $6. On Thursdays, the club runs trap shoots for $2.50 per round and 50-yard pin shoots on the pistol range for $6. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. All events are open to the public. Call 412-384-4747.

• Crowfoot Rod and Gun Club in Murrysville opens its trap range to the public from 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Call 724-327-9315 or 724-327-0592.

• McDonald Sportsmen's Association has trap and skeet practice from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-796-2271 or visit mcdonaldsportsmen.com.

• Clairton Sportsmen's Club has skeet shoots and practice from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The trap league and practice are 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.