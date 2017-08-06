Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors notices: Aug. 7, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 7:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Outdoors

Notices

• McConnells Mill State Park is holding a Salamandar Safari from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday. Participants will meet at Hells Hollow Trail Parking Lot before exploring Hell Run Creek for salamanders. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is organizing a Geocaching Workshop at Todd Nature Reserve at 6 p.m. Saturday. Learn geocaching basics in preparation to hide your own cache. Register online at aswp.org/events/7882.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Star Party from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday. Participants will join Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh for a guided tour of the night sky. Meet at the parking lot near the Bike Rental on the North Shore and bring a chair. Bad weather cancels event. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a caving exploration event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Spelunk at Laurel Caverns with an experienced guide and enjoy a subterranean adventure. Bring old clothes. This event involves uneven terrain and requires a moderate level of fitness. Program costs $40. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is organizing The Park After Dark event from 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Meet at the group tenting area on the North Shore and join park naturalists in discovering the secrets of the night through storytelling around the campfire. Bring a chair, flashlight and bug protection for this family friendly event. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is holding an archery 101 workshop from 10 a.m.-noon on August 19. Join park staff and learn the basics of archery. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Rise of the Falls hike from 10 a.m.-noon on August 20. Participants will go on a moderate 3-mile hike to explore the formation and migration of two of the park's most famous waterfalls. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on September 1. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot at Sewickley Heights Borough Park before heading out to enjoy the sights and sounds of the morning. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails. Participants should also bring water and a lunch. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.