Outdoors notices: Aug. 7, 2017

Outdoors

Notices

• McConnells Mill State Park is holding a Salamandar Safari from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday. Participants will meet at Hells Hollow Trail Parking Lot before exploring Hell Run Creek for salamanders. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is organizing a Geocaching Workshop at Todd Nature Reserve at 6 p.m. Saturday. Learn geocaching basics in preparation to hide your own cache. Register online at aswp.org/events/7882.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Star Party from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday. Participants will join Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh for a guided tour of the night sky. Meet at the parking lot near the Bike Rental on the North Shore and bring a chair. Bad weather cancels event. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a caving exploration event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Spelunk at Laurel Caverns with an experienced guide and enjoy a subterranean adventure. Bring old clothes. This event involves uneven terrain and requires a moderate level of fitness. Program costs $40. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is organizing The Park After Dark event from 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Meet at the group tenting area on the North Shore and join park naturalists in discovering the secrets of the night through storytelling around the campfire. Bring a chair, flashlight and bug protection for this family friendly event. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is holding an archery 101 workshop from 10 a.m.-noon on August 19. Join park staff and learn the basics of archery. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Rise of the Falls hike from 10 a.m.-noon on August 20. Participants will go on a moderate 3-mile hike to explore the formation and migration of two of the park's most famous waterfalls. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on September 1. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot at Sewickley Heights Borough Park before heading out to enjoy the sights and sounds of the morning. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails. Participants should also bring water and a lunch. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com.