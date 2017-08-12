Fishing report: Channel catfish a regular catch at Lake Arthur

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Lake Arthur is offering plenty of channel catfish, specifically in an area off the 422 roadbed. Anglers using night crawlers as bait are doing well. In addition to catfish, fishermen are having luck with walleye. The walleye catches have been coming on crankbaits but are not as frequent as catfish. Panfish are being picked up as well, particularly around weedbeds. Anglers are using minnows for panfish. According to reports, the lake is yielding hybrid striped bass at night.

• Fishermen at Lake Pleasant are picking up trout, bluegill and yellow perch by boat. For bait, minnows and worms have been productive.

• At Lake LeBoeuf, anglers are reeling in good amounts of crappie and an occasional northern pike. The crappie are nibbling on small crankbaits, and northern pike are being found primarily off the dock.

• North Park Lake is loaded with channel catfish after receiving a recent stocking for an event. Catfish measuring 14-16 inches are populating the pond area of the lake, but there a few larger ones. According to reports, one angler measured a catfish at more than 28 inches.

• Anglers at Tionesta Lake are doing well with smallmouth bass. Bass typically move to the deepest parts of lakes by the month of August. Spinner baits and buzz baits should work well for fishermen looking to pick up bass.

• Smallmouth bass and muskellunge are swimming the waters of Tionesta Creek, according to reports. The stretch of water that spans from Nebraska Bridge to Kellettville has provided anglers with positive results.

• In Forest County, the Allegheny River is yielding smallmouth bass. The best approach for catching the bass has been a combination of tube jigs and live bait.

• At Clarion River, anglers are picking up smallmouth bass and a few walleye.

• Cross Creek Lake still has a few largemouth bass swimming its waters, according to reports.

• The crappie bite appears to be slowing at Lake Wilhelm, but anglers are still reeling in a few along with an occasional walleye. Channel catfish and largemouth bass catches were also reported.

• Walleye is biting at Quemahoning Reservoir, according to reports. Largemouth bass catches are slowing.