Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors notices for Aug. 14, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 8:42 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Outdoors

Notices

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Fireworks Paddle from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday. Participants will meet at Kayak Pittsburgh on the North Shore before taking a leisurely paddle up the Allegheny River. After paddling up the river, the current will help participants float back down toward PNC Park in time for the post-game fireworks show. End time may run later if the game goes into extra innings. Program costs $55. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is organizing a Night Hike from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. The hike will take place at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve and will cost $6 per member and $10 for non-members. Register online at aswp.org/events/7741.

• Forbes State Forest is holding an Archery 101 workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Join park staff and learn the basics of archery. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Rise of the Falls Hike from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Participants will go on a moderate three-mile hike to explore the formation and migration of two of the park's most famous waterfalls. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a nature hike at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Join the forest naturalist for this moderately paced, three-mile hike. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Moraine State Park is organizing a Night Hike from 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Participants will meet at the Moraine Outdoor Classroom on the North Shore before joining the park naturalist in discovering some of the amazing creatures of the nighttime world. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a mountain biking program at 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Join park staff for a beginner-friendly introduction to the sport. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Sept. 1. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot at Sewickley Heights Borough Park before heading out to enjoy the sights and sounds of the morning. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails. Participants should also bring water and a lunch. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.