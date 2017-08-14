Outdoors notices for Aug. 14, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Fireworks Paddle from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday. Participants will meet at Kayak Pittsburgh on the North Shore before taking a leisurely paddle up the Allegheny River. After paddling up the river, the current will help participants float back down toward PNC Park in time for the post-game fireworks show. End time may run later if the game goes into extra innings. Program costs $55. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is organizing a Night Hike from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. The hike will take place at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve and will cost $6 per member and $10 for non-members. Register online at aswp.org/events/7741.

• Forbes State Forest is holding an Archery 101 workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Join park staff and learn the basics of archery. To register, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Rise of the Falls Hike from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Participants will go on a moderate three-mile hike to explore the formation and migration of two of the park's most famous waterfalls. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a nature hike at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Join the forest naturalist for this moderately paced, three-mile hike. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Moraine State Park is organizing a Night Hike from 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Participants will meet at the Moraine Outdoor Classroom on the North Shore before joining the park naturalist in discovering some of the amazing creatures of the nighttime world. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a mountain biking program at 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Join park staff for a beginner-friendly introduction to the sport. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Sept. 1. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot at Sewickley Heights Borough Park before heading out to enjoy the sights and sounds of the morning. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails. Participants should also bring water and a lunch. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com.