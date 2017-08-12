Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Frye: Wet wading is a plain, fun way to fish

Bob Frye | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fishermen line the banks of Loyalhanna Creek on the first day of trout fishing season in Ligonier, Pa., on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Updated 24 minutes ago

It remains a simple pleasure.

Back in the day, it was something we did in our “crick” shoes, wearing cutoff blue jeans and cotton T-shirts. Sometimes I still do that.

Other times — if I'm feeling fancy — I might put my feet in something with felt bottoms and choose shorts made of nylon or other fast-drying material.

I'm more likely to pack a towel now, too.

The old Mercury I had when I started fishing on my own was impervious to filth, so I didn't worry much about plopping down soaking wet on seats made of vinyl so hot it fried your flesh.

Now, with payments still to make, I treat my truck a little better.

But no matter. The attraction is the same.

Wet wading is just a plain fun way to fish.

The cold water that necessitated insulation in spring is gone and won't be back for a few months. Stepping into the water at this time of year is refreshing, a way to escape the heat.

Water levels are typically lower, too, making wandering into the current a little less tricky.

And with the crowds thinned, it's possible to dance and plow alternately through a river or stream like it's your own without having to worry — at least not often — about who's upstream or down.

The fight seems somehow different, too.

There's something about the pulse of battling a fish in its own element. A connectivity, perhaps?

Man and bait and fish and water and wind and current all one.

A drummer friend once told me the high he got from playing his set. The thrill, he said, came from each of his limbs working independently, playing a different head or cymbal or foot petal yet together producing one rhythmic sound.

That's wet wading to me.

The fish might run, and you have to go with it, holding the rod and maybe adjusting the drag while also feeling with your feet for rocks, drop-offs, logs and such. Get it close, and you have to net it or lip it with one hand while holding the rod high with another and bracing yourself against the water with your legs.

Other types of fishing have their place, to be sure.

I fish from the bank and from boats, as mood and necessity dictate.

I'd much rather float over a black, oozing, mucky bottom than try to walk through it, for example.

Want to lose a shoe or a boot?

Try stepping into mud so deep you don't hit solid bottom until you're at about mid-calf. You'll get your leg out, but you're footwear's probably not coming with it.

And on impoundment and big rivers, of course, there are places you just can't walk to.

Still, I make time to wet wade each season.

You've got to remember to secure your cell phone. The same is true of your car keys if you have one of those fobs. Wallets are preferable dry, too. You'll get some odd looks if you hand the convenience store clerk a drenched bill for gas on the way home.

But stepping into the water is something not to be missed.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.