Outdoors

Fishing report: Conditions favorable at Keystone Power Dam

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Fishing report

• The bass are biting at Keystone Power Dam as water conditions in the area remain favorable. Anglers fishing from the shore are catching largemouth bass in the vicinity of NuMine Boat Launch. According to reports, fishermen are also finding a variety of panfish around the same spot. For bass, some had success fishing with frogs as bait.

• Yellow Creek is yielding a wide array of fish, including largemouth bass, northern pike, panfish and catfish. Reportedly, panfish are the predominant catch, though bass and pike also are nibbling.

• Anglers at Two-Lick Reservoir found a hot spot on the shore near Allen Bridge Road. Those casting from that area report they are catching largemouth bass, yellow perch and pickerel.

• At Kinzua Reservoir, fishermen are catching walleye. Anglers are finding them at the mouths of Willow Bay and Sugar Bay in particular. Typically, jigging with live bait provides fishermen with a solid approach for picking up walleye.

• Chapman Lake is providing anglers with a handful of trout and a solid population of largemouth bass.

• In central Erie County, there are large numbers of walleye at Lake Erie. The walleye are being found at spots in the lake with more than 60 feet of water. Anglers are also doing well with yellow perch, especially off of Shades Beach and Gull Point.

• At Lake Erie in western Erie County, fishermen are reeling in yellow perch from Walnut Creek in about 50-60 feet of water. Anglers aiming to catch walleye are doing well in about 55-70 feet of water from Walnut Creek Marina to the Ohio line.

• Anglers fishing Fairview Gravel Pits are finding a few panfish, according to reports. The primary bait for fishermen in the area has been grubs and minnows.

• At Woodcock Lake, anglers are picking up larger-sized smallmouth bass in addition to walleye and muskellunge.

• Below the dam at Woodcock Creek, fishermen are catching walleye and muskellunge. A few anglers report catching bowfin, though the bowfin should be released unharmed.

• Canadohta Lake reportedly is hosting a small population of largemouth bass and muskellunge.

