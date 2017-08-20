Outdoors notices: Week of Aug. 21, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Birds and More Nature Walk on Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve's trails at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Registration is free. Register online at aswp.org/events/7836

• Forbes State Forest is holding a nature hike at 7 p.m. Friday. Join the forest naturalist for this moderately paced, 3-mile hike. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Moraine State Park is organizing a night hike from 8-9:30 p.m. Friday. Participants will meet at the Moraine Outdoor Classroom on the North Shore before joining the park naturalist in discovering some of the creatures of the nighttime. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is offering a mountain biking program at 11 a.m. Saturday. Join park staff for a beginner-friendly introduction to the sport. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Tyke Hike at PNC Park from 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30. Parents or caregivers with children age 5 and under are welcome to explore PNC park on a guided tour. Weather permitting. Event is free. Pre-register by email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a bike tour of Blue Hole at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1. Register by emailing rmahony@pa.gov or calling 724-259-2201.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on Sept. 1. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot at Sewickley Heights Borough Park before heading out. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails. Participants also should bring water and a lunch. Email shereedaugherty@gmail.com

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Music In the Mountains event from noon-8 p.m. on Sept. 2. Participants will revisit the early settlement days by pressing apples for cider, making butter, and playing old time games. Music and crafters will be present throughout the day and evening. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.