Frye: Carp, panfish get attention

A pair of late summer fishing notes…

•They may never get their full moment in the sun. But at least they got this far.

Common carp.

Though they they're a favorite with anglers in parts of Europe, notably Great Britain, carp don't get a lot of respect in the United States. That's just the way it's always been.

They're not pretty like a brook trout or flashy like a smallmouth bass. But they do get large and can be wary.

Pennsylvania's state record carp is a fish that weighed 52 pounds. It was caught from the Juniata River in — get this — 1962.

Only one state record is older, that being the one for muskies that dates to 1924.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissioner Len Lichvar started a carp working group more than a year ago with the intention of promoting fishing for the species.

It's run into some difficulties. Illness among volunteers, competing priorities and other issues have kept the group from reaching all its goals. But Lichvar said recently it still is trying.

Time might be running out, though.

Lichvar's term on the board is officially up in December. He'll be able to serve after that only until a replacement is named.

Will the board keep pushing carp once he's gone?

There doesn't seem to be an advocate waiting to step in.

At least, though, Lichvar succeeded in getting the commission to list some of its best carp waters on its “Pennsylvania's best fishing waters” webpage. It lists the top waters, by species, across the state.

And where is the best carp fishing?

Well, there are lots of options, from medium to large reservoirs and small to large rivers. The list can be seen at fishandboat.com/Locate/BestFishingWaters/Pages/CommonCarp.aspx .

• Prefer panfish to carp?

There are some special panfish opportunities on tap for Labor Day across Pennsylvania.

For starters, adults — residents and nonresidents — can fish on that day for just $1. That's all it costs to buy a special one-day fishing licenses good for the holiday.

Steve Kralik, director of the commission's bureau of outreach, education and marketing, said the idea is to give those who never have tried fishing, or have gotten away from it, the chance to get involved.

The second opportunity is for kids.

The commission has a number of waters across the state it manages under what's called “panfish enhancement regulations.” Those are rules that limit anglers to keep fewer and bigger crappies, perch and bluegills than usual.

The intent is to produce more and bigger fish at each lake by limiting the take.

On Labor Day, though, kids with a voluntary youth license or free mentored youth permit can fish those waters and keep whatever panfish they catch, regardless of size.

There are 19 panfish enhancement waters. They include Bridgeport Reservoir in Fayette County, Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset, Cross Creek Lake and Peters Township Lake in Washington and Indian Lake, Upper and Lower Twin lakes and Northmoreland Lake in Westmoreland, among others.

Adults can fish those lakes with the youngsters but have to obey the traditional rules.

Youngsters can get mentored youth permits and voluntary licenses GoneFishingPA.com� .

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com .