Fishing report: Walleye bites heating up in Monongahela River in Washington County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• In Washington County, the walleye bite in the Monongahela River is beginning to heat up. In addition to the walleye, anglers are picking up channel catfish, smallmouth bass and a handful of hybrid striped bass. As far as bait goes, live minnows, jerk baits and soft plastic lures have been leading to strong results.

• The trout fishing at Canonsburg Lake is going well after last week's stocking. In the fall, bright colored spoons or crankbaits tend to work well.

• The Allegheny River in Allegheny County is yielding solid amounts of smallmouth bass and channel catfish. The best fishing is primarily centered around the mouth of Deer Creek, according to reports.

• In Allegheny County, anglers fishing the Ohio River report picking up good numbers of walleye and smallmouth bass. So far, the most effective baits are nightcrawlers, minnows and soft plastics bounced off the bottom.

• The Youghiogheny River is offering up a variety of fish to local anglers, including smallmouth bass, rock bass, freshwater drum and trout. In the nearby ponds and lakes that surround the river, fishermen are doing well with largemouth bass, crappie and bluegill.

• The yellow perch that swim Lake Arthur's water are going to begin schooling near the shore to prepare for the winter. Until then, anglers are having success with catfish at night. The catfish appear to be congregating most in the submerged creek channels, according to reports.

• Redbank Creek is harboring some large smallmouth bass and walleye. The hot spot for the bass and walleye starts below the dam in New Bethlehem and runs up to the creek's confluence with the Allegheny River.

• During the day, anglers fishing Piney Dam are doing well with walleye and bass. At night, fishermen report catching some hefty channel catfish.

• Anglers at Kahle Lake are reeling in promising numbers of largemouth bass to go along with a few bluegill. Nighttime fishing is a different story, according to reports, with crappie being the most popular catch.

• The Upper Clarion River is providing local anglers with some nice smallmouth bass catches. Fishermen are doing well trolling for the bass using a variety of soft plastic baits.

• In Clarion County, the Allegheny River is hosting a solid number of smallmouth bass in addition to a few walleye. At night, anglers are primarily reeling in channel catfish.

• French Creek is a good spot to check out for those looking to fish for smallmouth bass or walleye. Reportedly, soft plastic baits are leading to the best results with the fish in the creek.