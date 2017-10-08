Outdoors notices: Oct. 8, 2017

• McConnells Mill State Park is offering an Industrial History Twilight Hike in Hell's Hollow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Join a park guide in exploring some unique geology along Hell Run during a hike to the waterfall and back. Wear sturdy shoes, bring a flashlight and dress for the outdoors. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Fall Foliage Hike for Beginners from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday. Learn about the seasonal changes that occur in the forest during the fall on an easy, 1-mile hike to Beam Rocks. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• McConnells Mill State Park is offering a Fall Foliage Hike from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants will meet beside the Kildoo Pavilion before embarking on a hike in order to take in the changing colors of the leaves that comes with the autumn season. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is having an Owl Prowl at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Learn more about local owls and then search for them on the trails. Cost is $6 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register online at aswp.org/events/7874

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is holding Family Science Night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. Join the park naturalist and explore hands-on science while participating in fun activities. Program is best suited for ages 4-12, but all ages are welcome. No RSVP is required. Contact Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105 or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov for more information.

• Keystone State Park is hosting Wildlife Works Inc. for an event from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 20. Wildlife Works Inc. is a volunteer-based, non-profit organizing serving Westmoreland County and surrounding areas, dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of distressed wildlife. Join the volunteers as they show their education animals and talk about the valuable work that their organization does. Visitwildlifeworksinc.org for more information. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939 for more information about the event.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Fall Colors Hike from 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 21 at Emerald View Park. Take in the fall colors during the 3-4 mile hike across moderate terrain. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Three Rivers Birding Club will hold an outing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Moraine State Park. This outing will mark the annual 3RBC picnic and bird walk. After the outing, participants will enjoy a pot-luck picnic at the park pavilions near the McDaniel's boat launch. Please bring a dish that will serve 4-6 people. Call 412-521-3365.

