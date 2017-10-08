Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors notices: Oct. 8, 2017

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 8:42 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

• McConnells Mill State Park is offering an Industrial History Twilight Hike in Hell's Hollow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Join a park guide in exploring some unique geology along Hell Run during a hike to the waterfall and back. Wear sturdy shoes, bring a flashlight and dress for the outdoors. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Forbes State Forest is holding a Fall Foliage Hike for Beginners from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday. Learn about the seasonal changes that occur in the forest during the fall on an easy, 1-mile hike to Beam Rocks. Registration is required. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• McConnells Mill State Park is offering a Fall Foliage Hike from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants will meet beside the Kildoo Pavilion before embarking on a hike in order to take in the changing colors of the leaves that comes with the autumn season. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is having an Owl Prowl at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Learn more about local owls and then search for them on the trails. Cost is $6 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register online at aswp.org/events/7874

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is holding Family Science Night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. Join the park naturalist and explore hands-on science while participating in fun activities. Program is best suited for ages 4-12, but all ages are welcome. No RSVP is required. Contact Beth Garner at 814-674-1000 x105 or email princeprogramssp@pa.gov for more information.

• Keystone State Park is hosting Wildlife Works Inc. for an event from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 20. Wildlife Works Inc. is a volunteer-based, non-profit organizing serving Westmoreland County and surrounding areas, dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of distressed wildlife. Join the volunteers as they show their education animals and talk about the valuable work that their organization does. Visitwildlifeworksinc.org for more information. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939 for more information about the event.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Fall Colors Hike from 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 21 at Emerald View Park. Take in the fall colors during the 3-4 mile hike across moderate terrain. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Three Rivers Birding Club will hold an outing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Moraine State Park. This outing will mark the annual 3RBC picnic and bird walk. After the outing, participants will enjoy a pot-luck picnic at the park pavilions near the McDaniel's boat launch. Please bring a dish that will serve 4-6 people. Call 412-521-3365.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.