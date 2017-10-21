Pa. grouse population reaches 50-year low with no relief in sight

Finding ways to unite doves, hunters

They're common in some other states and fairly popular, too.

But Pennsylvania's never tried them.

That could change.

Game Commission officials ­­­— with an eye toward providing wingshooters action — are looking into the possibility of creating managed dove fields on state game lands.

Such fields are, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation — which creates many annually — “planted in sunflowers, wheat, millet, buckwheat, corn or a combination of these.”

They're harvested to put seed on the ground and attract doves, said former Game Commissioner Dave Putnam of Centre County.

That goes on in stages, said commission president Brian Hoover of Chester County. Habitat crews cut down four or five rows of crops one week, then go back to do another four or five the next week, he said.

Ian Gregg, game management division chief for the Game Commission, said wildlife agencies in a number of states — West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Missouri, among others — manage fields for doves. Some are open to hunters without restriction; others require a permit, albeit only at certain times, like opening day, to limit pressure.

The commission is investigating whether it might make sense to develop some here.

There are pros and cons to the idea, Gregg said.

The pros, he said, is that managed fields are popular with hunters. In other states, especially early in the season, before hunting for other species starts, they draw good crowds.

The cons are they are labor intensive and therefore somewhat costly, he said. Their popularity wanes as the season progresses, he added.

The commission's investigation is ongoing; Gregg said. No decisions have been made and may not be for a while.

“There's still a lot more we need to do to figure out what we might want to do with this,” he said.

— Bob Frye