Outdoors

Fishing report: Ohio River in western Allegheny County offering healthy amounts of smallmouth bass

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 4:18 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

• In western Allegheny County, anglers fishing the Ohio River are picking up healthy amounts of smallmouth bass using soft plastic wormlike baits that have high salt concentrations. According to reports, the most promising areas of the river to zone in on are primarily the rocky structures along the sides of the river and around the mouths of tributaries. A handful of walleye are also being reeled in on swim baits and minnows, with most of the walleye congregating in the back channels.

• The Allegheny River in eastern Allegheny County is providing local anglers with plenty of smallmouth bass. The bass, which are being caught using minnows as bait, are primarily gathering where the river runs through Harmar.

• Cross Creek Lake is yielding some solid sized crappie, with some measuring in at 9 or more inches in length. The best bait for the crappie is small jigs and live minnows, according to reports.

• In Washington County, the Monongahela River is primed for fishing with low and clear water conditions. Anglers fishing the river are picking up walleye, smallmouth bass, spotted bass and sauger. The most productive bait has been minnows.

• The Monongahela River in Fayette County is giving off walleye, with most of the successful trolling happening below the locks.

• Anglers fishing the Youghiogheny River are catching more than a handful of smallmouth bass to go along with a few freshwater drum, trout and walleye. At night, fishermen are also doing well with catfish.

• Raccoon Lake has received a stocking of adult trout, and while the trout have been difficult for most anglers to reel in, reports say the bite is beginning to heat up. Some fishermen are having success with the trout using paste baits while others report plenty of bites on spinners and minnows.

• Brady's Run Lake is hosting solid populations of largemouth bass and panfish. According to reports, most of the panfish have been slightly smaller in size while the bass are measuring in at 10-15 inches in length.

• Anglers at Cascade Quarry are reporting more then a few stocked trout catches using soft plastic worms and paste baits. Apparently, a variety of colors for the bait have worked on the trout but the most productive have been white and chartreuse paste baits.

• At Lake Arthur, fishermen are doing well fishing for panfish from their boats. Reportedly, anglers have found the most success using night crawlers as bait.

• Anglers fishing Woodcock Lake are picking up smallmouth bass and a few muskellunge as well.

