Outdoors notices for Oct. 23, 2017

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Nature Reserve's trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7845.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Homeschool CSI: Investigating Grasslands event from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Join the Jennings staff for this program in the series of citizen science investigations for families and learn about the diversity and important of the grasslands biome. The program is designed for students in grades four and above. Cost of the program is $3 per person. Register by phone at 724-794-6011.

• Keystone State Park is holding a Tap Your Own Maple Trees event from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday. Join the park naturalist at the park to look at the history of maple sugaring and learn about the process of extracting and creating syrup from the maple tree. Email keystonesp@pa.gov or call 724-668-2939.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a Weather Lore event from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Learn about interesting forecasting methods that have been used for centuries and find out if they can really predict what the weather will bring. Meet in the lower level of the park office, which can be accessed at the rear of the building. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Nov. 4 at Yellow Creek. Participants will meet at the park office at 8 a.m. before heading out to see the wide variety of habitats in Yellow Creek State Park. For more information, call outing leader Margaret Higbee at 724-354-3493.

• Presque Isle State Park is offering a Day in the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper event from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 4. Experience a day in the life of a lighthouse keeper with this educational program. Participants will hear the stories of keepers past and view the tools of the trade. Program is recommended for adult audiences and space will be limited. Participants will meet at the Presque Isle Lighthouse. Email presqueislesp@pa.gov or call 814-833-7424.

• Venture Outdoors is having a Curry Hike from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5. The first few hours of the hike will be spent exploring the neighborhood of Carnegie before joining Indian curry cook Kanak Iyer for some samples of Indian curry. Program costs $27. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Point State Park is hosting an event entitled Steel City Salutes the Troops on Nov. 11. Celebrate local military history during the event with numerous displays and other interactive stations. Check www.facebook.com/SCSTT for more information.